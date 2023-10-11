Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

Best Space Heaters
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 5:01 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.

Fall just arrived, so it may seem strange to think of freezing cold temperatures so soon. But Halloween is weeks away, which means chilly weather will be here before you know it. Like with other things we're stocking up on during Amazon's October Prime Day — like Christmas trees, holiday gifts, winter coats and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase while the deals are good for Prime Big Deal Days.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters ahead of winter 2023. 

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Space Heaters

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for your desk at work or a smaller room in your home.

$60 $27

Shop Now

Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater

Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater
Amazon

Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater

Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has nearly 8,000 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it. 

$80 $63

Shop Now

Wind Talk Space Heater

Wind Talk Space Heater
Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater

Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Aikoper Space Heater

Aikoper Space Heater
Amazon

Aikoper Space Heater

This No. 1 best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 20,000 reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom, office or bathroom.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Vornado Personal Space Heater

Vornado Personal Space Heater
Amazon

Vornado Personal Space Heater

A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W. 

$40 $35

Shop Now

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

This best-selling heater from trusted brand Lasko oscillates to fill your space with warmth. It also comes with a remote so you never have to leave a warm couch or bed. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

