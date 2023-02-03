The Best Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine: Shop Jewelry, Skincare, Pajamas and More
If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks.
This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft pajamas and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.
Below, shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas for celebrating Galentine's Day this February 14th.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.
“With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings. The perfect fashionable gift for your gal pal this February 14th.
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
A cozy hood adorns this unisex robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch, wrap up after a bath, or dress in for a spa day.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
