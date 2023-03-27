Shopping

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023: Shop Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm & More

By Lauren Gruber
Spring has officially arrived, which means we've got on our eyes on furniture to help you take advantage of the warmer weather in style. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for spring 2023.

We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop now for spring. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.

Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm

Best Outdoor Chairs for Spring 2023

Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$347$297
Overstock
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating

With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look and ultimate comfort to your home outside your home.

$164$152
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat

If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.

$244$204
Walmart
Finethy Acacia Wood Outdoor Recliner Chairs with Cushion

Really upgrade your outdoor space with these sleek cushioned recliners. You'll be ready to relax and soak up the sun.

$696

Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Spring 2023

Amazon
Pamapic Patio Furniture Set

This Pamapic patio furniture set features a 7-piece sectional sofa with washable covers and a coffee table to create a relaxing outdoor atmosphere. 

$530$370
Walmart
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal

This charming set is perfect for small spaces with a fun pop of teal blue.

$252$149
Walmart
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last. 

$240$190
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103$420
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3-piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$160$150
WITH COUPON

Best Outdoor Decor for Spring 2023

Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$60$55
Amazon
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug

Any space will feel like an oasis with this tropical rug.

$320$99
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.

$460$340
West Elm
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Assorted throw pillows add a pop of texture to otherwise plain furniture.

$45-$64$38-$54
Walmart
Better Homes Gardens Outdoor Solar String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.

$25

Best Outdoor and Dining Tables for Spring 2023

Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Della Acacia Wood Dining Table

Looking for an outdoor dining table for spring dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

$287$260
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table

If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.

$125$64
West Elm
West Elm Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table

Not only is this mahogany and eucalyptus table pretty, but it's also practical with plenty of hidden storage space.

$499
Amazon
danpinera Outdoor Side Table

No matter the size of your outdoor space, this table makes a great accent anywhere with weather-resistant steel.

$40

