The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023: Shop Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm & More
Spring has officially arrived, which means we've got on our eyes on furniture to help you take advantage of the warmer weather in style. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for spring 2023.
We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.
If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop now for spring. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.
Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm.
Best Outdoor Chairs for Spring 2023
This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style.
With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look and ultimate comfort to your home outside your home.
If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.
Really upgrade your outdoor space with these sleek cushioned recliners. You'll be ready to relax and soak up the sun.
Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Spring 2023
This Pamapic patio furniture set features a 7-piece sectional sofa with washable covers and a coffee table to create a relaxing outdoor atmosphere.
This charming set is perfect for small spaces with a fun pop of teal blue.
This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last.
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
This 3-piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.
Best Outdoor Decor for Spring 2023
Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.
Any space will feel like an oasis with this tropical rug.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.
Assorted throw pillows add a pop of texture to otherwise plain furniture.
Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.
Best Outdoor and Dining Tables for Spring 2023
Looking for an outdoor dining table for spring dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people.
If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.
Not only is this mahogany and eucalyptus table pretty, but it's also practical with plenty of hidden storage space.
No matter the size of your outdoor space, this table makes a great accent anywhere with weather-resistant steel.
