The Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

You gotta smell good, right? Running out of your favorite designer perfume is pretty annoying, but realizing you have to shell out $100+ to buy it again is even worse. What do you do? Don't worry, there is a fragrance similar to just about every luxury perfume.

To help you out, ET Style searched the internet high and low for affordable alternatives to coveted, high-end women's fragrances from Yves Saint Laurent, Byredo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris and Le Labo. The best part? Prices of the fragrances we found start at $7. Shop our favorite perfumes that smell just like designer scents, ahead.

Be sure to also check out our other more feasible finds, including ones for scented candles and Lululemon leggings.

ET Style's Picks for The Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances:

La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum by Lancôme will catch your nose every time. It has a powdery and flowery scent that's balanced by a touch of musk that's full-bodied but not overpowering. You can get a similar sweet, floral experience from Zara's Red Vanilla at a fraction of the price.

There's no doubt Le Labo Santal 33 has reached cult status for its alluring woody, leathery scent. The Maison Louis Marie No.04 is reminiscent of the $198 designer fragrance and saves you over $100. They both share notes of sandalwood and cedarwood, with a touch of spice that could be your new favorite scent.

The famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 will cost you a pretty penny ($325 to be exact), but luckily Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is described as a way less expensive alternative. Both have an airy sweet, floral scents and warm quality.

As one of the most recognizable designer fragrances, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium features an intoxicating blend of coffee, floral notes of white flowers and vanilla. To match it, we found the Zara Gardenia Eau De Parfum and PB Parfums Belcam Premiere Editions Version Eau de Parfum that is nearly identical to the YSL signature scent with notes of pink peppercorn, coffee, and vanilla. For a fraction the cost. With the PB Parfum less than $7 for the 1.7 fl oz bottle, it's hard to resist.

OK, hear us out. We saw on TikTok that there's a Byredo designer scent match in the form of, wait for it, a Febreze air freshener. TikTok user @ohuprettythings says the Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener in Wood smells like the luxurious fragrance store, like the brand's best-selling woody, aromatic Byredo Mojave Ghost perfume.

The scent experts at TikTok (experts is used loosely, here) have been hard at work in finding the the perfect matching scent for Chanel's famous Chance Eau Tendre fragrance -- and it turns out it comes in the form of Zara's Apple Juice perfume. Both boast refreshing, fruity notes of grapefruit and jasmine of cedar.

Don't see your favorite perfume here? Check out Dossier's website which features tons of our favorite fragrances for less. The best part is you can try it, then decide. If you don't love it, you can return for free.

RELATED CONTENT:

26 Best Perfumes for Women to Gift This Valentine's Day -- Dior, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum -- Free Sample with Orders $40 or More

Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Used by Meghan Markle, J.Lo, Lizzo & More at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

How Mandy Moore Achieved Her Gorgeous Emmys Beauty Look

The Best Deals on NuFACE Anti-Aging Devices at Amazon's Sale

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Kylie Skin and More

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Brow Product Is Genius

Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Ariana Grande's New "God Is a Woman" Perfume Is Available Now

Rihanna Drops First Fenty Perfume