The Best Portable Air Conditioners to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is here, and so are the days of lounging by the pool and getting an effortless summer tan. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, the summer heat can be dreadful — especially when you have to deal with hot air indoors. Portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up the best portable air conditioners below. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit that will do the trick.

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable during the summer heat, we suggest you pair a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.

The Best Portable Air Conditioners

SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This SereneLife portable air conditioner is the perfect year-round air conditioner. Not only does it act as a cooling system, a dehumidifier and fan, but it can also act as a heater during those winter months. BTW, a higher BTU (or British Thermal Unit) rating means an air conditioner can cool a larger area. $430 $360 Buy Now

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner Best Buy Insignia Portable Air Conditioner The Insignia Portable AC Unit has over 500 reviews on Best Buy, which has earned it a nearly 4.5-star review. This AC unit is perfect for anyone who's eco-conscious. Thanks to its sleep mode, it reduces the energy it uses at night. $370 $360 Buy Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously. $600 $499 Buy Now

Honeywell Smart WiFi Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Honeywell Smart WiFi Portable Air Conditioner This portable air conditioning unit has a dual hose system that also filters dust and dehumidifies the air around you. The AC unit even lets you know when its filter needs to be cleaned. And of course, the WiFi connectivity allows you to control the temp on this device from the comfort of your phone. $580 $530 Buy Now

12,000 BTU 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control Overstock 12,000 BTU 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control Use a remote control to set and adjust the temperature on this 12,000 BTU air conditioner (which is equipped to cool rooms up to 400 square feet). Plus, you can transform this portable air conditioner into a window unit with a quick-install window kit that comes with this model. This 3-in-1 works as a fan, cools the air around you and acts as a dehumidifier (a self-evaporating dehumidifier at that). $678 $475 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $30

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

8 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are on Sale

The Best Affordable Printers to Add to Your Home Office in 2022

The Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

10 Best Home Security Cameras on Amazon for all Your Household Needs

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

The Best Home Decor on Amazon for Summer

Echelon Exercise Bike Sale: The Best Deals on Peloton Alternatives

Save $800 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now: Save on Vacuums and Smart Tower Fans

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales Right Now to Upgrade Your Backyard