The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals from Samsung, LG, TCL and More

Presidents' Day TV Deals
If you are looking to upgrade your TV to ride out the rest of winter, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale to score for Presidents' Day. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.   

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Just be sure to get the fastest shipping available. 

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day TV deals available now. 

TCL 70" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
TCL 70" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
Best Buy
TCL 70" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
Want stunning 4K picture quality? This 70-inch TCL has four times the resolution of full HD for a lifelike viewing experience with the thousands of streaming channels.
$830$600
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL. 
$450$298
75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV
65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV
Samsung
75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV
This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. 
$4,800$3,000
TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution
TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution
Amazon
TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution
Buying your first TV so you can watch all your favorite shows on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be challenging if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money.
$1,200$700
85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED
55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED
Samsung
85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED
The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.
$4,500$3,100
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
$2,500$1,897
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Currently over $400 off, LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. 
$1,800$1,397
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
$1,500$1,000
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. 
$1,900$1,500
LG 55" Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV
LG 55 Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV
The powerful processor on this LG UHD TV enhances color, contrast, and clarity, while webOS and LG Channels offer a huge library of content at your fingertips. 
$468$398
Samsung 75" Terrace Outdoor QLED Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Partial Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 75" Terrace Outdoor QLED Smart TV
Have you ever wished you could have a TV on your patio? Well, you can with the Terrace. While you still need some form of roof over this durable TV, you can watch your favorite shows and films outside. Plus, The Terrace's screen minimizes glare. 
$6,620$6,500
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 
$1,100$900
Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV With Alexa Built In
Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV With Alexa Built In
Amazon
Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV With Alexa Built In
A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. 
$520$380
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
Watch your favorite shows in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.
$1,000$950
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 32" Class LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba via Best Buy
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
$200$160

