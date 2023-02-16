Shopping

The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now: Save on Smart Screens from LG, Samsung, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Presidents Day TV Deals
Philips

Presidents Day 2023 is just a few days away and online retailers are offering huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the holiday weekend. Whether you are in need of a new flatscreen to watch all of this year's Oscar-nominated films or looking to save on the best 4K gaming TVs, highly rated TV models are on sale right now to upgrade your living room's viewing setup. We've found the best Presidents Day TV deals happening now from Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy

No matter if you're watching NBA All-Star Weekend or streaming this week's newest TV shows, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly — including Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more. 

Ahead, save up to $2,000 with all of the best Presidents Day TV deals you don't want to miss. 

Best Amazon Presidents Day TV Deals

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available. 

75" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
55" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Amazon
75" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save up to $1,130 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.

$2,998$1,978
LG 65" Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG 65" Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$750$597
LG C1 Series 65” 4K OLED TV
LG OLED C1 Series 55” 4k Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 Series 65” 4K OLED TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

$2,500$1,497
Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 50" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

$400$250
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$520$400

The Best Presidents Day TV Deals at Samsung

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including the stunning Frame TV.

Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$4,500
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$4,000
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,700
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$800
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,900

Best Buy Presidents Day TV Deals

The Presidents Day deals at Best Buy include smart TVs for as low as $90. Stream your favorites on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more on top-rated TVs with lifelike picture quality. 

LG 65" Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD TV
LG - 65" Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 65" Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD TV

Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture on this LG TV that adjusts your viewing settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

$1,700$1,000
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$900$650
Insignia 55" Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55" Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 55" Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

$500$275

Walmart Presidents Day TV Deals

LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV
LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV
Walmart
LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV

Designed with LG's advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a great experience. 

$2,499$1,599
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

$598$475
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$448$358
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$298
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
Walmart
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$148$118

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

