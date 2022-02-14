The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals to Save on LG, Samsung, TCL and More

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to ride out the rest of winter, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale to score for Presidents' Day. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Just be sure to get the fastest shipping available.

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day TV deals available now.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED Samsung 85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant. $4,500 $3,100 Buy Now

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution Amazon TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution Buying your first TV so you can watch all your favorite shows on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be challenging if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money. $1,200 $700 Buy Now

75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Watch your favorite shows in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide. $1,000 $950 Buy Now

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Toshiba via Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device. $200 $160 Buy Now

