The Best Presidents Day TV Deals to Shop Today: Save on Smart Screens from LG, Samsung, and More
Presidents Day 2023 is officially here, meaning today is your last chance to shop massive TV deals across your favorite brands. Whether you are in need of a new flatscreen to watch all of this year's Oscar-nominated films or looking to save on the best 4K gaming TVs, highly rated TV models are on sale right now to upgrade your living room's viewing setup. We've found the best Presidents Day TV deals happening now from Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and LG.
No matter if you're watching BAFTA-winning films or streaming this week's newest TV shows, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly — including Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more.
Ahead, don't miss out on your last chance to save up to $2,000 with all of the best Presidents Day TV deals.
Amazon Presidents Day TV Deals
Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon for Presidents Day. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
Save up to $1,120 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Take $100 off this Fire TV-powered option from Toshiba, complete with 4K visuals and Dolby Vision HDR.
Samsung Presidents Day TV Deals
Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including the stunning Frame TV.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Walmart Presidents Day TV Deals
Designed with LG's advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a great experience.
Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
LG Presidents Day TV Deals
The Presidents Day deals at LG include up to $850 off smart TV. Stream your favorites on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more on top-rated TVs with lifelike picture quality.
Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture on this LG TV that adjusts your viewing settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
