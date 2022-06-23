The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals on Summer Essentials — Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, and More
Summer always signifies one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals for the season. Such is the case with the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which will be Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year. Amazon has already launched early deals on summer fashion so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.
From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.
Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss early Prime Day deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.
Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Prime Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.
Free People women's lightweight Ultraviolet dress is 100% cotton, which makes it perfect for a hot summer day.
This tankini set comes with boy shorts and a flowy, flirty top so you'll feel covered but still cute.
The Dragon Fit Sports bra is comfy and supportive. You can wear the cropped tank during your morning run.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts are high-waisted and ready to be your go-to summer shorts.
If you're going on a trip with a lot of walking involved, these comfortable, athletic sandals with arch support are life-savers.
Florals for summer? Groundbreaking — maybe not, but they are especially cute on this one-piece.
Snag these stunning Badgley Mischka Kamilah pumps to wear on a special occasion.
A sarong is a swimwear must-have. Stay comfortable and stylish out of the water.
The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.
These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is perfect to style with any outfit this summer and is available in five different colors.
This straw sun visor has UPF 50+ protection and is packable, foldable and ready for your next beach trip.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this compact and chic Marc Jacobs camera bag accessory.
These butterfly sunglasses are as ethereal as they are trendy — with a acetate frame and light brown gradient wrap.
This flowy Lucky Brand blouse is breathable with a pretty floral print.
Amazon's best-selling bodysuit is perfect for a simple casual look this summer. This top is available in 18 different colors.
Bucket bags are all the rage this season. Embrace the relaxed style with this tan-hued accessory.
These comfy Levi's jeans also come in a collection of other colors.
The Anne Cole bandeaukini flatters all ages and can be mixed and matched with your favorite swim bottoms.
You can never go wrong with investing in a quality pair of True Religion jeans — especially if they come in the form of this light-wash, bootcut style.
Keep it cool and quilted this summer with a glossy, leather shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.
Kick up your summer shoe game with these classic Adidas sneakers.
'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.
