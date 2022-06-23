Summer always signifies one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals for the season. Such is the case with the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which will be Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year. Amazon has already launched early deals on summer fashion so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss early Prime Day deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Prime Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

Finwanlo Tankini Set Amazon Finwanlo Tankini Set This tankini set comes with boy shorts and a flowy, flirty top so you'll feel covered but still cute. $40 $26 Buy Now

Megnya Walking Sandals Amazon Megnya Walking Sandals If you're going on a trip with a lot of walking involved, these comfortable, athletic sandals with arch support are life-savers. $50 $34 Buy Now

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket 'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors. $90 $58 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

The Best Biker Shorts for Summer on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Travel Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Apple Watch Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Le Creuset Deals: Save $130 on This Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Consoles