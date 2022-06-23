Shopping

The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals on Summer Essentials — Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Memorial Day Fashion
Amazon

Summer always signifies one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals for the season. Such is the case with the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which will be Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year. Amazon has already launched early deals on summer fashion so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss early Prime Day deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Prime Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

Free People Ultraviolet Dress
Free People Ultraviolet Dress
Amazon
Free People Ultraviolet Dress

Free People women's lightweight Ultraviolet dress is 100% cotton, which makes it perfect for a hot summer day.

$148$89
Finwanlo Tankini Set
Finwanlo Tankini Set
Amazon
Finwanlo Tankini Set

This tankini set comes with boy shorts and a flowy, flirty top so you'll feel covered but still cute.

$40$26
Dragon Fit Sports Bra
Dragon Fit Sports Bra
Amazon
Dragon Fit Sports Bra

The Dragon Fit Sports bra is comfy and supportive. You can wear the cropped tank during your morning run.

$22$18
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts are high-waisted and ready to be your go-to summer shorts.

$60$40
Megnya Walking Sandals
Megnya Walking Sandals
Amazon
Megnya Walking Sandals

If you're going on a trip with a lot of walking involved, these comfortable, athletic sandals with arch support are life-savers.

$50$34
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit

Florals for summer? Groundbreaking — maybe not, but they are especially cute on this one-piece.

$45$36
Badgley Mischka Kamilah Pump
Badgley Mischka Kamilah Pump
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Kamilah Pump

Snag these stunning Badgley Mischka Kamilah pumps to wear on a special occasion. 

$198$131
Playa Lucila Eyelet Sarong
Playa Lucila Eyelet Sarong
Amazon
Playa Lucila Eyelet Sarong

A sarong is a swimwear must-have. Stay comfortable and stylish out of the water.

$99$40
Free People Adella Mini Slip Dress
Free People Adella Mini Slip Dress
Amazon
Free People Adella Mini Slip Dress

The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.

$98$74
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is perfect to style with any outfit this summer and is available in five different colors.

$155$124
Simplicity UPF 50+ Straw Sun Hat
Simplicity UPF 50+ Straw Sun Hat
Amazon
Simplicity UPF 50+ Straw Sun Hat

This straw sun visor has UPF 50+ protection and is packable, foldable and ready for your next beach trip.

$36$17
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this compact and chic Marc Jacobs camera bag accessory.

$295$248
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses

These butterfly sunglasses are as ethereal as they are trendy — with a acetate frame and light brown gradient wrap.

$241$178
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse
Amazon
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse

This flowy Lucky Brand blouse is breathable with a pretty floral print.

$90$42
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
Amazon
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit

Amazon's best-selling bodysuit is perfect for a simple casual look this summer. This top is available in 18 different colors.

$36$26
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag
Fiorelli Rami Bucket
Amazon
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag

Bucket bags are all the rage this season. Embrace the relaxed style with this tan-hued accessory.

$98$54
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

These comfy Levi's jeans also come in a collection of other colors. 

$70$49
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top
Amazon
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top

The Anne Cole bandeaukini flatters all ages and can be mixed and matched with your favorite swim bottoms.

$68$48
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
Amazon
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean

You can never go wrong with investing in a quality pair of True Religion jeans — especially if they come in the form of this light-wash, bootcut style.

$160$145
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag

Keep it cool and quilted this summer with a glossy, leather shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.

$168$101
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe

Kick up your summer shoe game with these classic Adidas sneakers.

$65$54
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket

'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.

$90$58

 

 

