The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday

By Lily Rose‍
Best Prime Day TV Deals
We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.   

Upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of Black Friday with top TVs on sale right now. No matter the show or movie, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly. 

Ahead, find all of the best early October Prime Day TV deals currently available. For even more TV sales, check out the best discounts on Samsung's Frame TV and 8K TVs

The Best Early October Prime Day TV Deals

65" LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Smart TV
65" LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor. 

$2,500$1,697
43” Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) The Frame QLED Smart TV
43” Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art.

$1,000$850
65” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.

$2,600$1,700
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$3,800
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

$1,000$798

    The Best Amazon TV Deals

    Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. From Fire TVs to LG, Insignia, and Toshiba, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available. 

    Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
    Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
    Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

    Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.

    $560$510
    Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
    Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
    Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

    $370$300
    LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
    LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
    LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV

    LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

    $1,300$997

    The Best Samsung TV Deals 

    85" Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)
    Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
    85" Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)

    This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for any new grad, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. Thanks to the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display, we know they'll be grateful for this gift.

    $2,800$2,000
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

    Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

    $3,000$2,000
    55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
    55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
    55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

    Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

    $1,100$900

    The Best TV Deals at Best Buy

    Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
    Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
    Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

    This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

    $1,200$1,000
    Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
    Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
    Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    Binge-watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.

    $450$280
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
    Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

    With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

     

    $3,000$2,000

    The Best Walmart TV Deals

    TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV
    TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV
    TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV

    The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

    $315$258
    Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
    Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
    Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV

    The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

    $338$298
    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
    LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

    This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

    $2,500$1,398

