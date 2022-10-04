The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday
We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
Upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of Black Friday with top TVs on sale right now. No matter the show or movie, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.
Ahead, find all of the best early October Prime Day TV deals currently available. For even more TV sales, check out the best discounts on Samsung's Frame TV and 8K TVs.
The Best Early October Prime Day TV Deals
This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor.
Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
The Best Amazon TV Deals
Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. From Fire TVs to LG, Insignia, and Toshiba, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
The Best Samsung TV Deals
This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for any new grad, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. Thanks to the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display, we know they'll be grateful for this gift.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
The Best TV Deals at Best Buy
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Binge-watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October
Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More
The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More
Best OLED TV Deals: Save Big on LG's Stunning C1 and C2 OLED TVs
The Best Apple Watch Deals Available Now: Series 8 Discounts Are Here
Save Up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Smart TVs for Football Season
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022