The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
Upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of Black Friday with top TVs on sale right now. No matter the show or movie, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.
Ahead, find all of the best October Prime Day TV deals currently available at the Prime Early Access Sale. For even more TV sales, check out the best discounts on Samsung's Frame TV and 8K TVs.
The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. From Fire TVs to LG, Insignia, and Toshiba, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
The Best Prime Day Samsung TV Deals
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art.
This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for any new grad, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. Thanks to the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display, we know they'll be grateful for this gift.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
The Best TV Deals at Best Buy
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Binge-watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Capture every detail when gaming on this TV as this LG OLED Smart webOS TV features a lightening-fast refresh rate, advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, and more.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
A good quality Smart TV under $100 is hard to come by, so now's your chance to score one at a great price. This Roku TV has a user-friendly experience and allows you to easily search across your streaming channels by title and now includes voice search.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
