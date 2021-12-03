The Best Royal Looks to Inspire Your Holiday Outfit

The 2021 holiday season is in full swing! While you get your holiday gift shopping done, you're also probably browsing for the perfect holiday party outfit. If you're stumped on what to wear for upcoming soirees or at-home celebrations (hey, who says you can't dress up to stay in?), we suggest looking to the royals for style inspiration.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth thrive in the winter when it comes to their sartorial choices. Their standout looks often come in the form of chic winter coats and dresses that go so well for the holidays. To spark some ideas, ET has gathered a few of our favorite festive looks worn by the royals. Plus, we've shopped out similar pieces so you can channel their style for your own celebrations. Our picks include sequin dresses, winter whites, statement coats and lots of plaid.

Any of these royal-inspired clothes are great for gifting too if you know a loved one who wants to elevate their wardrobe. For more star-inspired gifting ideas, check out the latte kit Meghan introduced Oprah Winfrey to, Julia Robert's BaubleBar ring and Selena Gomez's rainbow knife set.

Shop the best royal looks to inspire your holiday party outfit below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Holiday Sparkles

We can't talk about holiday fashion without mentioning sequins and sparkles -- and both duchesses have definitely delivered in that department. Opt for jewel-toned sequined dresses for the ultimate party look!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Winter Whites

Blame it on the snow, but there's something about winter that makes us want to dress in white monochrome ensembles. From stark white to a chic cream shade, Meghan and Kate are giving us major winter outfit ideas to wear for any occasion.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Action on Addiction

Statement Coats

Coats are a royal's wardrobe essential, and everyone from Kate to Queen Elizabeth has a knack for making the coats the centerpiece of the look, especially ones in bright colors. Team a statement coat over a dress, pant or skirt outfit this season.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Plaid

Plaid and checked prints are a favorite among Kate and Meghan. Whether it's a floaty skirt or a sleek coat, the classic pattern is a great choice -- plus, it elevates the festive feel for the holidays.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wire Image

