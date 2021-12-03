Fashion

The Best Royal Looks to Inspire Your Holiday Outfit

By Amy Lee‍

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The 2021 holiday season is in full swing! While you get your holiday gift shopping done, you're also probably browsing for the perfect holiday party outfit. If you're stumped on what to wear for upcoming soirees or at-home celebrations (hey, who says you can't dress up to stay in?), we suggest looking to the royals for style inspiration. 

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth thrive in the winter when it comes to their sartorial choices. Their standout looks often come in the form of chic winter coats and dresses that go so well for the holidays. To spark some ideas, ET has gathered a few of our favorite festive looks worn by the royals. Plus, we've shopped out similar pieces so you can channel their style for your own celebrations. Our picks include sequin dresses, winter whites, statement coats and lots of plaid. 

Any of these royal-inspired clothes are great for gifting too if you know a loved one who wants to elevate their wardrobe. For more star-inspired gifting ideas, check out the latte kit Meghan introduced Oprah Winfrey to, Julia Robert's BaubleBar ring and Selena Gomez's rainbow knife set

Shop the best royal looks to inspire your holiday party outfit below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Holiday Sparkles

We can't talk about holiday fashion without mentioning sequins and sparkles -- and both duchesses have definitely delivered in that department. Opt for jewel-toned sequined dresses for the ultimate party look! 

Kate Middleton stuns in sparkly green dress
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Lulus Anjou Sequin Fringe Sleeveless Midi Dress
Lulus Anjou Sequin Fringe Sleeveless Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Lulus Anjou Sequin Fringe Sleeveless Midi Dress
Turn heads in this emerald green Lulus sequin dress number with fringe hem, available at Nordstrom. 
$74
R & M Richards Sequin Sheath Dress
R & M Richards Sequin Sheath Dress
Macy's
R & M Richards Sequin Sheath Dress
This R & M Richards Sequin Sheath Dress -- very similar to Meghan's look -- is on sale at Macy's. 
$99$69
Charles Henry Sequin Shift Dress
Charles Henry Sequin Shift Dress
Nordstrom
Charles Henry Sequin Shift Dress
Hurry! There's only a few left of this beautiful red wine-colored shift dress by Charles Henry. 
$79
ASOS Design Embellished Sequin Pencil Midi Dress
ASOS Design Embellished Sequin Pencil Midi Dress
ASOS
ASOS Design Embellished Sequin Pencil Midi Dress
Just when you thought this sequined midi dress from ASOS couldn't get prettier, wait until you see the back. 
$124

Winter Whites 

Blame it on the snow, but there's something about winter that makes us want to dress in white monochrome ensembles. From stark white to a chic cream shade, Meghan and Kate are giving us major winter outfit ideas to wear for any occasion. 

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Kate Middleton at dinner in london on june 12
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Action on Addiction

GET THE LOOK:

Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress
We are obsessed with this super chic off-the-shoulder sweater dress from Banana Republic. Pair this cream-white frock with knee-high boots. 
$139
Express Embellished Button Front Mini Sweater Dress
Express Embellished Button Front Mini Sweater Dress
Express
Express Embellished Button Front Mini Sweater Dress
This vintage-inspired sweater dress with front buttons from Express is a winter must-have. 
$128$64
Eloquii Cutout Detail Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Eloquii Cutout Detail Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Cutout Detail Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Get this flirty cut-out turtleneck sweater dress from Eloquii for just $39 with the promo code OMG. 
$110$39
White House Black Market Petite Shift Dress With Embellished Shoulder
White House Black Market Petite Shift Dress With Embellished Shoulder
White House Black Market
White House Black Market Petite Shift Dress With Embellished Shoulder
This White House Black Market shift dress features embellishments on the shoulders. 
$170

Statement Coats

Coats are a royal's wardrobe essential, and everyone from Kate to Queen Elizabeth has a knack for making the coats the centerpiece of the look, especially ones in bright colors. Team a statement coat over a dress, pant or skirt outfit this season. 

Kate Middleton
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
queen elizabeth at xmas services
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

J.Crew Wool-Blend Lady Coat
J.Crew Wool-Blend Lady Coat
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Wool-Blend Lady Coat
Hurry and grab this pink J.Crew wool blend coat for over 30% off. 
$248$169
Mango Buttoned Wool Coat
Mango Buttoned Wool Coat
Mango
Mango Buttoned Wool Coat
There's nothing more festive than a red wool coat, like this one from Mango. Get 30% off with the promo code EXTRA40. 
$130$91
H&M Straight-Cut Coat
H&M Straight-Cut Coat
H&M
H&M Straight-Cut Coat
The royals love a green coat. Channel their style in this bright one from H&M. 
$70
Kate Spade Tweed Coat
Kate Spade Tweed Coat
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Tweed Coat
You know what never goes out of style? A tweed coat. Choose this Kate Spade design, which is now under $200. 
$599$199

Plaid  

Plaid and checked prints are a favorite among Kate and Meghan. Whether it's a floaty skirt or a sleek coat, the classic pattern is a great choice -- plus, it elevates the festive feel for the holidays. 

Kate Middleton in plaid skirt
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle
Wire Image

GET THE LOOK:

Missguided Green Brushed Plaid Oversized Formal Coat
Missguided Green Brushed Plaid Oversized Formal Coat
Missguided
Missguided Green Brushed Plaid Oversized Formal Coat
This long, oversized plaid coat from Missguided is instantly giving us Meghan vibes. 
$122
Maeve Plaid Flare Pants
Maeve Plaid Flare Pants
Anthropologie
Maeve Plaid Flare Pants
You'll wear these timeless plaid wide-leg pants by Meave for seasons to come. Score them at Free People. 
$140
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Pleated Georgette Skirt
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Pleated Georgette Skirt
Ralph Lauren
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Pleated Georgette Skirt
We can see Kate styling this Lauren Ralph Lauren pleated plaid midi skirt with a turtleneck sweater and blazer. 
$165
Boohoo Checked Double Breasted Crepe Blazer & Mini Skirt
Boohoo Checked Double Breasted Crepe Blazer & Mini Skirt
Boohoo
Boohoo Checked Double Breasted Crepe Blazer & Mini Skirt
If you're wanting an outfit that's fun and flirty, opt for the on-trend matching set of a plaid blazer and skirt, like this one from Boohoo. 
$60$24
BLAZER
$30$12
SKIRT

