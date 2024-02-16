Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Presidents' Day Luggage Deals: Shop Double Discounts on Best-Selling Suitcases

Samsonite Presidents' Day Sale
Samsonite
Updated: 5:12 PM PST, February 16, 2024

Get ready to travel with 25% off Samsonite's best-selling luggage, duffels, backpacks and more.

After being cooped up inside this winter, we don't blame you if you're already planning your spring break vacation. To help get your mind off the snowy weather and set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite's Presidents' Day Sale is here to make sure you have reliable luggage on hand.

Now through Tuesday, February 20, Samonite is offering double discounts on its collections of carry-ons, large suitcases, backpacks and luggage sets. Not only are all of the brand's bestsellers 25% off, but you can get an extra 15% off with the code EXTRA15 at checkout. Whether you're shopping for your next work trip or planning an all-out spring vacation, this weekend's Samsonite luggage deals have you covered.

Shop the Samsonite Presidents' Day Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform carry-on is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform carry-on is on sale for $150 in six different colors. 

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite Presidents' Day luggage deals below before your weekend trip.

Best Samsonite Presidents' Day Luggage Deals

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $111

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $128

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $153

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $179

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set

Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$520 $298

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
Samsonite

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

$200 $128

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your holiday vacation.

$250 $140

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $153

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Business Slim Backpack

Business Slim Backpack
Samsonite

Business Slim Backpack

Save 25% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs.

$300 $191

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

