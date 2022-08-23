If you're in the market to upgrade your TV to something a little more modern, Samsung is arguably the best place to start — especially with the retailer's new round of updates to its already top-rated Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio this year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. The new models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to the retailer.

Experience out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Samsung's newly upgraded Neo QLED 8K TVs — perfect for maximal viewing pleasure in any home. Plus, check out even more discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and browse the brand's back-to-school offers.

