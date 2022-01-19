There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has impressive deals on top-tier TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more.

After months of rumors and leaks, you can finally get Samsung's newest smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, at a majorly discounted price -- if you have the right device to trade in. Samsung says the phone's display delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight. The four powerful pro-grade cameras take high-quality photos and videos with a battery life built to outlast the day.

To unlock the deal, check out the S21 FE's page and select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which Samsung, Apple, LG, or Google devices are eligible for the trade-in credit. Upon receiving your new phone, you'll have 15 days send in your trade-in to Samsung with a prepaid shipping label.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung released its Galaxy S21 FE this week after showcasing it at CES. With eligible trade-in, you can save up to $560 on the new phone and get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for free. $870 $140 AND UP Buy Now

From smartphones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers this week.

Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung today.

Samsung Smartphone deals

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. $1,800 $899 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. $800 $550 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360. $1,200 $1,009 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. $700 $350 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $70 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $90 Buy Now

Samsung Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $45 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $45 Buy Now

Samsung Jet Vacuum deals

Samsung Memory & Storage deals

