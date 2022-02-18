Samsung has officially debuted its latest flagship smartphone lineup: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone with one that’s faster and even more powerful, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung’s newest additions to its 5G smartphone lineup. Key features include an all-day battery and a major night photography upgrade, promising sharper photos no matter where you are.

The S22 Ultra is the standout of the line thanks to its inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which is normally reserved for Samsung’s Note line of smartphones. Just for ET readers, you can get $250 off the new Galaxy S22 Ultra with our exclusive $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ET readers exclusively get $250 off the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus a free memory upgrade and up to $700 enhanced Trade-in credit. $499 $250 Pre-Order Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $499 $299 Get $200 Off

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. $299 $99 Get $200 Off

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major Presidents' Day weekend savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Watch. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers this week.

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day deals available at Samsung today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $699 $99 WITH TRADE-IN Pre-Order Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with incredible 8K resolution. $899 $299 WITH TRADE-IN Pre-Order Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you'll feel closer to the action when you hear every thrilling detail on quad speakers and rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG. $1,099 $499 WITH TRADE-IN Pre-Order Now

Samsung Smartphone deals

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung released its Galaxy S21 FE after showcasing it at CES 2022. With eligible trade-in, you can save up to $560 on the new phone and get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for free. $870 $140 AND UP Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. $1,800 $899 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Laptop deals

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. $800 $550 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360. $1,200 $1,009 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. $700 $350 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $70 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $90 Buy Now

Samsung Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $45 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $45 Buy Now

Samsung Jet Vacuum deals

Samsung Memory & Storage deals

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

