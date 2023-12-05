Gifts

The Best Slippers for Men in 2023: Shop Winter House Shoes That Make Great Gifts

Best Slippers for Men 2022
UGG
By Rebecca Rovenstine and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:12 AM PST, December 5, 2023

No cold feet allowed! Keep his toes warm in these high-quality slippers for men.

With cooler temperatures here, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers.

You could always go with a thicker sock when the cold sets in, but they just don't have the same feel or support. Plus, sometimes you just need to take a quick trip outside to check the mail or walk the dog, and you definitely don't want to leave the house on cold, wet winter days in socks alone. This makes slippers essential for winter and, really, all year long.

If your man has been struggling in the cold-weather footwear department, slippers also make a thoughtful holiday gift. Because we surely don't want him getting cold feet, we've done the shopping for you. With many shapes and sizes to choose from, we looked for a mix of slippers that are built to last, super comfortable and versatile for wherever the laid-back day takes him.

Whether you're shopping for a pair to give the special guy in your life or a new cozy pair for yourself, we've rounded up the best men's slippers from around the web that are comfy, fashionable and even a mix of both. From UGG to Allbirds, The North Face, and more, these slippers are just the thing to help you unwind and achieve ultimate coziness. Shop the best men's slippers that are perfect for this colder weather ahead.

The Best Men's Slippers

Sorel Manawan II Slipper

Sorel Manawan II Slipper
Backcountry

Sorel Manawan II Slipper

These incredibly cozy slippers work indoors and outdoors. They have a rubble sole with excellent traction to combat slippery winter weather. 

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $65

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Designed with an indoor/outdoor outsole, these are the perfect pair of slippers for coffee runs.

$70 $65

Shop Now

OluKai Moloa Genuine Shearling Slipper

OluKai Moloa Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom

OluKai Moloa Genuine Shearling Slipper

A soft pair of slippers is a wintertime essential. These leather ones have a genuine shearling lining and come in three colors.

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

This classic slipper won't go out of style. It comes in six colors.

$75 $65

Shop Now

UGG Men's Scuff Slippers

UGG Men's Scuff Slippers
Macy's

UGG Men's Scuff Slippers

If you like the plush softness of an UGG slipper, but want something more lightweight, go for this slip-on shoe from the brand. 

$76 and up

Shop Now

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
Amazon

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule

If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm.

Wool Dwellers

Wool Dwellers
Allbirds

Wool Dwellers

Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in five colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so he can wear them year after year. 

$65 $32

Shop Now

Taos Convertawool Clogs

Taos Convertawool Clogs
Taos

Taos Convertawool Clogs

With a collapsible back, these versatile slip-ons from Taos can effortlessly be worn as shoes or clogs whenever slippers are needed for more than shuffling around the house. The breathable Italian wool brings that high-quality kind of comfort he'll never want to take off.

 

Martin Dingman Red Plaid Tweed Cozy Country Slippers

Martin Dingman Red Plaid Tweed Cozy Country Slippers
Patrick James

Martin Dingman Red Plaid Tweed Cozy Country Slippers

These shearling-lined slippers are hand-sewn, ensuring great quality and thoughtful craftsmanship. The red plaid tweed and gold-toned metal accents add a look of sophistication. 

Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Memory Foam Boot Slipper

Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Memory Foam Boot Slipper
Amazon

Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Memory Foam Boot Slipper

If you want a bit more warmth, go for a taller boot slipper. These are not only super soft inside, but they also have a memory foam cushion for ultra comfort.  

$40 and up

Shop Now

Club Room Men's Plaid Moccasin Slippers

Club Room Men's Plaid Moccasin Slippers
Macy's

Club Room Men's Plaid Moccasin Slippers

Lined with faux fur, the blue plaid puts a fun twist on your traditional moccasin slipper. 

$30 $17 with code FRIEND

Shop Now

Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper

Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper
Amazon

Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper

He can wear these indoor/outdoor slippers for a lazy day at home or a busy day outside. We like the camo print, but the moccasin slippers come in 11 colors.

BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper

BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper
Amazon

BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper

If you're looking for a slipper with a back so you don't have to worry about it sliding off, consider these suede slippers from BEARPAW. They come with a sheepskin lining that will wrap his feet in luxury.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

