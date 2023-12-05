With cooler temperatures here, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers.

You could always go with a thicker sock when the cold sets in, but they just don't have the same feel or support. Plus, sometimes you just need to take a quick trip outside to check the mail or walk the dog, and you definitely don't want to leave the house on cold, wet winter days in socks alone. This makes slippers essential for winter and, really, all year long.

If your man has been struggling in the cold-weather footwear department, slippers also make a thoughtful holiday gift. Because we surely don't want him getting cold feet, we've done the shopping for you. With many shapes and sizes to choose from, we looked for a mix of slippers that are built to last, super comfortable and versatile for wherever the laid-back day takes him.

Whether you're shopping for a pair to give the special guy in your life or a new cozy pair for yourself, we've rounded up the best men's slippers from around the web that are comfy, fashionable and even a mix of both. From UGG to Allbirds, The North Face, and more, these slippers are just the thing to help you unwind and achieve ultimate coziness. Shop the best men's slippers that are perfect for this colder weather ahead.

The Best Men's Slippers

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule Amazon The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm. $59 Shop Now

Wool Dwellers Allbirds Wool Dwellers Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in five colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so he can wear them year after year. $65 $32 Shop Now

Taos Convertawool Clogs Taos Taos Convertawool Clogs With a collapsible back, these versatile slip-ons from Taos can effortlessly be worn as shoes or clogs whenever slippers are needed for more than shuffling around the house. The breathable Italian wool brings that high-quality kind of comfort he'll never want to take off. $140 Shop Now

BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper Amazon BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper If you're looking for a slipper with a back so you don't have to worry about it sliding off, consider these suede slippers from BEARPAW. They come with a sheepskin lining that will wrap his feet in luxury. $63 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: