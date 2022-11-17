The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter: Allbirds, UGG, The North Face, and More
As the days and nights get colder, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers. Sure you could always go with a thick sock, but they just don't have the same feel as a super soft slipper. And this year, celebrities are repeatedly wearing slippers like any other pair of shoes — making them trendy footwear to leave the house wearing, too.
Slippers also make the perfect holiday gift. Whether you're shopping for yourself or finding a pair to give the special guy in your life, we've rounded up the best men's slippers from around the web that are comfy, fashionable, and even a mix of both. From UGG to Allbirds, The North Face, and more, these slippers are just the thing to help you unwind and achieve ultimate coziness.
With many shapes and sizes to choose from, we looked for a mix of slippers that are built to last, super comfortable, and also fashionable. Don't get cold feet, or worse, ice-cold toes this holiday season, and slip on a pair of cozy footwear instead. Whether you're looking for a slip-on or a moccasin, shop the best men's slippers that are perfect for the wintery weather ahead.
The Best Men's Slippers
If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm.
Not only are UGG slippers extremely comfortable with their sherpa lining and cushioned soles, they're also very trendy this year with many celebs spotted wearing them out and about.
Allbirds' super dreamy slipper available in 5 colors is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year.
Hand sewn, these shearling lined slippers are not only comfy, they're also high quality. The red plaid tweed and gold-toned metal accents add a look of sophistication.
If you want a bit more warmth, go for a taller boot slipper. These are not only super soft inside, but they also have a memory foam cushion for ultra comfort.
For an adorable and festive pair of slippers, check out this collaboration with L.L. Bean and Peanuts. And they aren't just cute, they're also cozy lined with fleece.
Soft and fuzzy, these Nike slippers are also functional with a little zipper pocket. It doesn't hold much, but you could store your house key or a cough drop in it.
If you like the plush softness of an UGG slipper, but want something more lightweight, go for this slip-on shoe from the brand.
Lined with faux-fur, the blue plaid puts a fun twist on your traditional moccasin slipper. And if you buy these now, they're only $10 as a Black Friday Deal.
Wear these indoor/outdoor slippers for a lazy day at home or a busy day outside. We like the camo print, but the moccasin slippers come in 11 colors to choose from.
If you prefer a slipper with a back so you don't have to worry about it sliding off, consider these suede slippers from BEARPAW. They come with a sheepskin lining so your feet will feel luxurious.
Fore more men's footwear, check out our guides to the best men's walking shoes and best men's running shoes to wear all year.
