As the days and nights get colder, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers. Sure you could always go with a thick sock, but they just don't have the same feel as a super soft slipper. And this year, celebrities are repeatedly wearing slippers like any other pair of shoes — making them trendy footwear to leave the house wearing, too.

Slippers also make the perfect holiday gift. Whether you're shopping for yourself or finding a pair to give the special guy in your life, we've rounded up the best men's slippers from around the web that are comfy, fashionable, and even a mix of both. From UGG to Allbirds, The North Face, and more, these slippers are just the thing to help you unwind and achieve ultimate coziness.

With many shapes and sizes to choose from, we looked for a mix of slippers that are built to last, super comfortable, and also fashionable. Don't get cold feet, or worse, ice-cold toes this holiday season, and slip on a pair of cozy footwear instead. Whether you're looking for a slip-on or a moccasin, shop the best men's slippers that are perfect for the wintery weather ahead.

The Best Men's Slippers

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule Amazon The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm. $59 Buy Now

UGG Tasman Slipper Amazon UGG Tasman Slipper Not only are UGG slippers extremely comfortable with their sherpa lining and cushioned soles, they're also very trendy this year with many celebs spotted wearing them out and about. $100 Buy Now

Allbirds Wool Dwellers Allbirds Allbirds Wool Dwellers Allbirds' super dreamy slipper available in 5 colors is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year. $65 Buy Now

Nike Burrow Slipper Nordstrom Nike Burrow Slipper Soft and fuzzy, these Nike slippers are also functional with a little zipper pocket. It doesn't hold much, but you could store your house key or a cough drop in it. $60 Buy Now

BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper Amazon BEARPAW Maddox Suede Sheepskin Slipper If you prefer a slipper with a back so you don't have to worry about it sliding off, consider these suede slippers from BEARPAW. They come with a sheepskin lining so your feet will feel luxurious. $63 Buy Now

Fore more men's footwear, check out our guides to the best men's walking shoes and best men's running shoes to wear all year.

