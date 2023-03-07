Shopping

The Best Smart TV Deals to Shop This March 2023: Save Big from Amazon, Samsung, LG and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Presidents Day TV Deals
Philips

March Madness 2023 is here and right now is the perfect time to upgrade your at-home setup with massive TV deals across your favorite brands. Whether you are in need of a new flatscreen to watch this year's March Madness tournament or looking to save on the best 4K gaming TVs, highly rated TV models are on sale right now to upgrade your viewing setup. We've found the best TV deals happening now from Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and LG. 

No matter if you're watching Oscar-nominated films or streaming this week's newest TV shows, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly — including Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more. 

Ahead, don't miss out on your chance to save up to $2,300 with all of the best TV deals going on now.

Amazon TV Deals

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon for Presidents Day. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available. 

LG 65" Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG 65" Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$750$597
LG C1 Series 65” 4K OLED TV
LG OLED C1 Series 55” 4k Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 Series 65” 4K OLED TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

$2,500$1,397
Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 50" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

$400$250
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$520$360
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Take $100 off this Fire TV-powered option from Toshiba, complete with 4K visuals and Dolby Vision HDR.

$330$230

Samsung TV Deals

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including the stunning Frame TV.

Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$3,700
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$3,300
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,700
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$800
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$2,000

Walmart TV Deals

LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$448$358
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

$598$478
LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV
LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV
Walmart
LG 75" Class 4K UHD QNED Smart TV

Designed with LG's advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a great experience. 

$2,499$1,679
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$268
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
Walmart
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$148$118

LG TV Deals

LG's deals include up to $850 off smart TV. Stream your favorites on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more on top-rated TVs with lifelike picture quality. 

LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 2021 86 inch Class 4K Smart TV
LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 2021 86 inch Class 4K Smart TV
LG
LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 2021 86 inch Class 4K Smart TV

Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture on this LG TV that adjusts your viewing settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

$3,500$2,650
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$750$600
LG 43" Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS 22 TV
LG 43" Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS 22 TV
LG
LG 43" Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS 22 TV

LG's 4K UHD TV feature an a5 Gen AI 5 Processor to enhance picture and sound while bringing sharper definition.

$330$290
LG UHD 70 Series 75" Class 4K Smart UHD TV
LG UHD 70 Series 75" Class 4K Smart UHD TV
LG
LG UHD 70 Series 75" Class 4K Smart UHD TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$970$700

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: TVs, Kitchen, Luggage and More

Watch 2023 March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament Schedule and Streaming

Save 50% On Sling TV for the Cheapest Way to Stream March Madness

Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $2,500 on Top 4K and 8K TV Models

Get Ready for March Madness and Save Up to $2,500 On Samsung 8K TVs

Get the Latest MacBook Air for $200 Off, Plus More Laptop Deals

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $300 at Amazon and Samsung

The Best Walmart Deals on Apple, Dyson, Keurig and More

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

Shop Best Buy's Big Tech Savings on Apple, LG, Beats and More