The Best Space Heaters for Indoors and Outdoors

As temperatures begin to cool down, the desire to relax outside on the patio or curl up indoors for a casual evening in is inevitable. After all, it is the prime season for all things cozy.

But even as we welcome the gorgeous outdoor temps into our towns and neighborhoods, the often brisk winter weather can make it difficult to get truly comfortable. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat -- let alone making your home cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability -- whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next, or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible thanks to some of the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of available options on the market -- some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET Style has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every household and budget. Our favorites include a best-selling Amazon outdoor propane heater, the Lifesmart Portable Infrared Heater and Dyson's cult-favorite Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan and Heater.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters. You can also review the top air purifier picks of 2021 from ET Style. Looking to elevate your outdoor patio space? Check out the best fall patio furniture deals under $200 and inspo for how to host the perfect outdoor movie night.

Vornado Heater VMH600 Pottery Barn Vornado Heater VMH600 The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still producing the same amount of heat-radiating qualities. $170 AT POTTERY BARN Buy Now

Table Top Outdoor Patio Heater Pottery Barn Table Top Outdoor Patio Heater There's a reason this heater style is seen everywhere -- from outdoor events to restaurants. The tabletop heater not only radiates warm energy, it also blends seamlessly into any space. $198 AT POTTERY BARN Buy Now

Lifesmart Portable Infrared Heater Walmart Lifesmart Portable Infrared Heater The design of this compact heater allows it to blend in regardless of where it's at in your home -- all while still delivering regular bursts of warmth. $115 AT WALMART Buy Now

