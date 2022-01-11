Shopping

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter

By ETonline Staff
Pottery Barn space heater
Pottery Barn

The cold weather is here, making winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat -- let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability -- whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next, take it with you to work if you have returned to the office or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible thanks to some of the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of available options on the market -- some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater. 

If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters. You can also review the top air purifier picks from ET. 

Space Heaters

Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater
Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater
Amazon
Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater
Despite its compact design, you will not believe the remarkably powerful heat that comes out of this heater. 
$98$44
Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater
Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater
Walmart
Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater
The best space heater that is small and easy on the eye, the Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater is an excellent option. 
$53
Comfort Zone Oil-Filled Electric Space Heater
Comfort Zone Oil-Filled Electric Space Heater
Walmart
Comfort Zone Oil-Filled Electric Space Heater
For a quiet room heater, you might want to consider something like this radiant heater. 
$57
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater
Walmart
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater
For medium-sized rooms, infrared space heaters, like this portable space heater, work really well. This one comes with a remote control. 
$80
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Perfect for a small space, this highly rate electric heater comes with a built in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
$27$23
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Amazon
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 3,600 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it. 
$64
Mr. Heater Natural Gas Heater
Mr. Heater Natural Gas Heater
Amazon
Mr. Heater Natural Gas Heater
This Mr Heater is a 30,000 BTU Natural Gas heater to heat spaces up to 1000 square feet with a blue flame burner for the even heat you get with convection heaters.
$312$280
EconoHome Wall Mount Space Heater Panel
EconoHome Wall Mount Space Heater Panel
Amazon
EconoHome Wall Mount Space Heater Panel
For a convection heater, this wall-mounted electric space heater one gets a lot of love from customers. 
$118
Lifesmart 6 Element 1500W Portable Infrared Quartz Mica Space Heater
Lifesmart Portable Infrared Heater
Walmart
Lifesmart 6 Element 1500W Portable Infrared Quartz Mica Space Heater
The design of this compact heater allows it to blend in regardless of where it's at in your home -- all while still delivering regular bursts of warmth with its adjustable thermostat.
$180 $140
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This ceramic heater provides is an energy efficient space heater with two heat levels and one cool air fan, so you can use it for both winter and summer. 
$40$34
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Walmart
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.
$40$36
Vornado Heater VMH600
Vornado Heater VMH600
Pottery Barn
Vornado Heater VMH600
The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat.
$170
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric Panoramic Infared Heater
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric PanoramicInfared Heater
QVC
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric Panoramic Infared Heater
If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared heater.
$242 AT QVC
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Walmart
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Users love the adjustable thermostat on this electric heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.
$33

Patio Heaters

Trustech Patio Heater
Patio Heater-Trustech Space Heater
Amazon
Trustech Patio Heater
Thanks to its carbon fiber gold-coated tubes, this Trustech infrared vertical patio heater targets direct objects through a high heating accuracy.
$180 AT AMAZON
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Amazon
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
While this effective outdoor heater has so many great qualities, its best feature is arguably the wheels perched on the bottom of the device -- which provide greater accessibility and the opportunity to seamlessly move the heater wherever you please.
$175
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
Amazon
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
This infrared heater boasts nearly 2,000 rave, near perfect reviews on Amazon.
$239$154 AT AMAZON

