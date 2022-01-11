The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter

The cold weather is here, making winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat -- let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability -- whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next, take it with you to work if you have returned to the office or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible thanks to some of the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of available options on the market -- some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.

If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters. You can also review the top air purifier picks from ET.

Space Heaters

Mr. Heater Natural Gas Heater Amazon Mr. Heater Natural Gas Heater This Mr Heater is a 30,000 BTU Natural Gas heater to heat spaces up to 1000 square feet with a blue flame burner for the even heat you get with convection heaters. $312 $280 Buy Now

Vornado Heater VMH600 Pottery Barn Vornado Heater VMH600 The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat. $170 Buy Now

Patio Heaters

Trustech Patio Heater Amazon Trustech Patio Heater Thanks to its carbon fiber gold-coated tubes, this Trustech infrared vertical patio heater targets direct objects through a high heating accuracy. $180 AT AMAZON Buy Now

