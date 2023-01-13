The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter Season 2023
The cold weather is underway, making this winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat — let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.
This is where space heaters come in this winter. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability — whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.
There are currently a lot of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.
If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.
Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters for this winter season 2023.
Space Heaters
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.
Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater that also features a fan only setting for cool air.
Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 9,200 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it.
With over 10,000 reviews, this tabletop space heater is perfect to keep you warm.
A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W.
A fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24 hr timer, a smart touch design, and a remote.
This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 14,000 reviews. It's perfect for a small areas like your bedroom, office, and indoor use.
For medium-sized rooms, infrared space heaters, like this portable space heater, work really well. This one comes with a remote control.
Perfect for a small space, this highly rate electric heater comes with a built in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
This ceramic heater provides is an energy efficient space heater with two heat levels and one cool air fan, so you can use it for both winter and the summer.
This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.
The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat.
If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared heater.
Users love the adjustable thermostat on this electric heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.
