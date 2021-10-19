Shopping

The Best Space Heaters for Warmth Indoors and Outdoors

By ETonline Staff
We're about a month into fall and temperatures are cooling down. The desire to relax outside on the patio with a hot beverage or curl up indoors for a casual evening in is inevitable. After all, it is the prime season for all things cozy.

Whether you want to still use your patio into winter or your house heater isn't exactly as toasty as you'd like, the often brisk fall and winter weather can make it difficult to get truly comfortable. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat -- let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability -- whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next, take it with you to work if you have returned to the office or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible thanks to some of the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of available options on the market -- some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater. 

If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors. (Turn on a patio heater as you put up holiday outdoor decorations!) 

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters. You can also review the top air purifier picks of 2021 from ET. Looking to elevate your outdoor patio space? Check out the best fall patio furniture deals under $200 and inspo for how to host the perfect outdoor movie night.

Space Heaters

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater
Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater
QVC
Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater
Through bladeless technology, the Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater provides a dual-temperature element that will help to keep spaces warm in the winter and cold in the summer.
$400 AT QVC
Vornado Heater VMH600
Vornado Heater VMH600
Pottery Barn
Vornado Heater VMH600
The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still producing the same amount of heat-radiating qualities.
$170 AT POTTERY BARN
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Walmart
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Users love the adjustable thermostat on this heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.
$32 AT WALMART
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric PanoramicInfared Heater
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric PanoramicInfared Heater
QVC
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric PanoramicInfared Heater
If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared indoor heater.
$242 AT QVC
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Walmart
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.
$40$36 AT WALMART
Lifesmart 6 Element 1500W Portable Infrared Quartz Mica Space Heater
Lifesmart Portable Infrared Heater
Walmart
Lifesmart 6 Element 1500W Portable Infrared Quartz Mica Space Heater
The design of this compact heater allows it to blend in regardless of where it's at in your home -- all while still delivering regular bursts of warmth.
$180 AT WALMART

Patio Heaters

Trustech Patio Heater
Patio Heater-Trustech Space Heater
Amazon
Trustech Patio Heater
Thanks to its carbon fiber gold-coated tubes, this Trustech infrared vertical patio heater targets direct objects through a high heating accuracy.
$180 AT AMAZON
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Amazon
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
While this effective outdoor heater has so many great qualities, its best feature is arguably the wheels perched on the bottom of the device -- which provide greater accessibility and the opportunity to seamlessly move the heater wherever you please.
$154 AT AMAZON
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
Amazon
Dr Infrared Heater DR-338 Carbon Infrared Patio Heater
This infrared heater boasts nearly 2,000 rave, near perfect reviews on Amazon.
$239$191 AT AMAZON
Sophia & William 41000 BTU Patio Outdoor Heater
Sophia & William 41000 BTU Patio Outdoor Heater
Overstock
Sophia & William 41000 BTU Patio Outdoor Heater
This propane heater boasts a heat-adjusting element that ensures temperature control regardless of the outdoor weather.
$292$247 AT OVERSTOCK
Table Top Outdoor Patio Heater
Table Top Outdoor Patio Heater
Pottery Barn
Table Top Outdoor Patio Heater
There's a reason this heater style is seen everywhere -- from outdoor events to restaurants. The tabletop heater not only radiates warm energy, it also blends seamlessly into any space.
$198 AT POTTERY BARN
Outdoor Patio Heater
Outdoor Patio Heater
Overstock
Outdoor Patio Heater
Cozy up outdoors with this top-rated heater -- complete 48,000 BTU's and constructed with stainless steel.
$626$595 AT OVERSTOCK

