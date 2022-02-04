The Best Streaming Device Deals Right Now: Get 50% Off a Roku Premiere
You can tell it's winter by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches during the winter season. In case you want to upgrade your streaming device or want to get ahead on your Valentine's Day gift shopping, Amazon still has hundreds of Amazon Device Deals and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. They're small, but also offer tons of entertainment for friends and family. So while the chilly weather sets in, enhance your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale this week.
Right now, the Roku Premiere streaming media player is 50% off at Best Buy. Roku Premiere is the easy way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Quickly find and stream your favorite movies in eye-popping 4K picture with the 4K Spotlight channel. Until Feb. 6, you can get nearly instant access to your favorite streaming apps like HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu along with 200+ live TV channels for just $20.
Below, we've picked out more of the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is available. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.
Best Streaming Device Deals:
