The Best Streaming Device Deals Right Now: Get 50% Off a Roku Premiere

You can tell it's winter by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches during the winter season. In case you want to upgrade your streaming device or want to get ahead on your Valentine's Day gift shopping, Amazon still has hundreds of Amazon Device Deals and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. They're small, but also offer tons of entertainment for friends and family. So while the chilly weather sets in, enhance your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale this week.

Right now, the Roku Premiere streaming media player is 50% off at Best Buy. Roku Premiere is the easy way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Quickly find and stream your favorite movies in eye-popping 4K picture with the 4K Spotlight channel. Until Feb. 6, you can get nearly instant access to your favorite streaming apps like HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu along with 200+ live TV channels for just $20.

Roku Premiere Best Buy Roku Premiere If you want a better picture quality than the Roku Express, the Roku Premiere is quite the upgrade. $40 $20 Buy Now

Below, we've picked out more of the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is available. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.

Best Streaming Device Deals:

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more on this Alexa voice-controlled device. With its speaker and Alexa capabilities, the Fire TV Cube can also double as a smart home hub. $120 $85 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Amazon Roku Ultra If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. $100 $69 Buy Now

Roku Express Roku via Amazon Roku Express Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. $30 $24 Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ Roku via Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express. $43 Buy Now

TiVo Stream 4K Amazon TiVo Stream 4K TiVo is also in the streaming game with its TiVo Stream 4K. It includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more. $40 $30 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

Samsung Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More

Valentine's Day Guide 2022-- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Save on TVs, Beats Headphones, and More at Best Buy's 24-Hour Sale

Save Up to $300 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV