The Best Summer Handbags to Shop from Coachtopia, Coach's Sustainable Line of Vintage-Inspired Designs
From the ultra-popular Pillow Tabby shoulder bag that took the internet by storm to durable totes that last years if not generations, it's no wonder that Coach is one of our favorite destinations for all things handbags.
Adding to our reasons to obsess, the luxury leather goods store just launched a new collection of sustainable styles, and they might be our new favorite bags of the summer. Meet the Ergo shoulder bag, a re-imagination of an archival Coach silhouette from the '90s with modern sensibilities.
Made from at least 50% recycled leather scraps, this '90s-inspired shoulder bag comes in so many fun coloways including this sunny lime green and yellow.
In case you're unfamiliar with Coach's Coachtopia program, here's the deal: Instead of sending leather scraps to the landfill, Coachtopia uses them to create exciting new styles including the Ergo.
Coachtopia's Made Circular™ principles emphasize the use of recycled, repurposed or renewable materials to reduce its environmental impact. Given that the production of new materials accounts for 38% of the fashion industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, Coachtopia products are crafted from preexisting materials such as recycled leather, plastic and nylon.
The result is the same stellar leather quality we expect from a Coach bag, but with at least a 60% carbon reduction. Everything from the supple leather exterior and interior lining down to the stitched labels are made from partially or entirely recycled materials — making Coachtopia one of the most sustainable ways to expand your handbag wardrobe.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coachtopia line to get your hands on before they sell out.
A modern spin on an archival Coach design from the 1970s, the scrap binding on this shoulder bag gives it a unique flair.
This eye-catching checkerboard style is made with upcrafted leather scraps.
Belt bags are making a major comeback this season, and we love how this leather style is made with recycled materials.
A petite leather crossbody perfect for keeping your essentials on hand.
Sweeten up your summer wardrobe with a red cherry-printed purse.
Wear this sculptural purse as a shoulder bag with its resin chain strap, or convert to a crossbody with its longer leather strap.
Colorful resin details give this otherwise simple cream-colored bag a playful touch.
Funky leather fringe details give this bag a Western aesthetic.
Add a bright pop of color to any outfit with this mini crossbody in lilac and orange leather.
Crafted from 100% recycled canvas, this tote features trippy artwork from New York-based designer Sabrina Lau.
