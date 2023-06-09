Shopping

The Best Summer Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now: Nectar, Nolah, Tempur-Pedic and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
DreamCloud Mattress
DreamCloud

We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. Luckily, nearly every major mattress brand is offering Black Friday-level deals to welcome the summer season. With early Fourth of July sales and summer savings, this weekend is the perfect time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves. 

The hotter days of summer call for a bedroom refresh. While Memorial Day weekend may be over, you haven't missed your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year. We've found deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Nolah, Avocado and Tuft & Needle, so there's no better time to invest in a new bed.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these mattress sales before they're gone next week. Below, check out all the best summer mattress deals you can shop to get your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows.

The Best Mattress Sales Right Now

Avocado Mattress

Avocado is offering savings of up to $800 on the Luxury Organic Mattress and up to $400 on the best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses.

Shop Avocado

Bear Mattress

Shop the Bear Mattress Summer Savings sale and save 30% off sitewide. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding

Save 25% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding until June 13, with promo code SUMMER25.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding 8-inch Brooklyn Chill Queen Memory Foam Mattress
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding 8-inch Brooklyn Chill Queen Memory Foam Mattress

With its variable depth top layers of quality gel swirl, Brooklyn Bedding's Memory Foam mattress won't overheat you. 

$524$393
WITH CODE SUMMER25

Cocoon by Sealy

With Cocoon's mattress deals live until June 12, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase. 

Shop Cocoon

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position. 

$1,258$699

DreamCloud

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is still taking 40% off sitewide. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses. 

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332$799

Helix Sleep

The Helix mattress sale is now offering 20% off any mattress purchase with code MEMORIALDAY20 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Shop Helix

Layla Mattress

Get $200 off your Layla hybrid mattress, $150 off your memory foam mattress, plus free pillows and sheets. 

Shop Layla

Leesa

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their Summer Daze sale. You'll also get 2 free pillows with your purchase of an adult mattress. 

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress
Leesa Hybrid Mattress
Leesa
Leesa Hybrid Mattress

The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support.

$1,999$1,699

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm's 4th of July Sale is offering a free adjustable base with $899+ purchase with use of promo code ELEVATE

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar

Nectar's Sizzling Savings Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Sleep
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce.

$1,049$699

Nolah

Nolah is now offering Black Friday-level savings, taking 30% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses and includes 2 free pillows with your purchase. 

Shop Nolah

Tempur-Pedic

Save 30% off the Breeze closeout and the Prima mattresses. You'll also receive $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle

This weekend is your last chance to get up to $775 off Tuft & Needle mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Mint Hybrid Mattress
Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle
Mint Hybrid Mattress

In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. 

$1,995$1,456

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 20% On Breezy Linen Bedding for Summer During Brooklinen's Sale

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Loungewear Is Up to 25% Off

Abercrombie's Dress Sale Has Your Summer Wardrobe Covered

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

Make Dad the King of the Cookout with Walmart's Best Deals on Grills

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel

Save $90 On Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner for Summer