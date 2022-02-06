Super Bowl LVI is almost here. If you're a football fan, you know watching the big game on a bigger, better screen only elevates the wow factor. The Super Bowl will take place next Sunday, Feb. 13 with the Rams taking on the Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If you are looking to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale to score right now. No matter what team goes all the way this year, you could be watching the game (and the Halftime Show, featuring Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Snoop Dogg) go down on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in person.

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals available right now to get in time for the Super Bowl.

75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV Samsung 75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While none of the playoff games or the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 8K this year, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NFL broadcast, whenever it happens. $4,800 $3,300 Buy Now

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Toshiba via Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device, so you won't miss out on watching your favorite playoff team play. $200 $160 Buy Now

85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED Samsung 85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant. $4,500 $3,000 Buy Now

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV While the Super Bowl won't air in 4K this year, Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine-based learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants. $1,100 $850 Buy Now

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution Amazon TCL 55" QLED 6-Series With 4K Resolution Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money. $1,200 $700 Buy Now

75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide. $1,000 $950 Buy Now

