The 2023 Super Bowl is less than a month away and online retailers are slashing prices for huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. If you are looking for a new TV for your Super Bowl party, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. But – if you're ready for even better news – Amazon isn't the only company getting in on the action, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worthy of your attention.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your at-home viewing experience with top TVs on sale across the web. No matter if you're catching up on your favorite TV show or streaming Oscar-nominated movies, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.

Ahead, find all of the best TV deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and Best Buy to watch Super Bowl LVII with or without cable.

The Best TV Deals at Amazon

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Super Bowl. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.

The Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs to shop for every budget.

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy

The Best Walmart TV Deals

