The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save Up To $1,500 At Samsung, Amazon and Best Buy
Super Bowl LVI is almost here. If you're a football fan, you know watching the big game on a bigger, better screen only elevates the wow factor. The Super Bowl will take place next Sunday, Feb. 13 with the Rams taking on the Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
If you are looking to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale to score right now. No matter what team goes all the way this year, you could be watching the game (and the Halftime Show, featuring Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Snoop Dogg) go down on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in person.
There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out our picks from the hottest in TV tech from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon and more.
Ahead, shop the best TV deals available this weekend to get in time for the Super Bowl.
