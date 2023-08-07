The peak of summer is drawing near, so we can finally start planning our end of summer beach visits and poolside hangs. Along with the swimsuit of your dreams, you'll need something to wear to and from your water-based activities. That's where the swimsuit cover-up comes in. With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the best swimsuit cover-up is one that pairs perfectly with your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit.

You could opt for the ever-popular denim shorts to go over your bathing suit, but there are so many fun summer fashion finds when it comes to a swimsuit cover. The classic kimono, board shorts, maxi dress or crochet coverup are all trendy style options that can offer extra sun protection this summer.

As if the retailer knows exactly what we need and when we need it — creepy? Yes. Convenient? Also yes — Amazon's best-selling swimsuit cover-up is currently on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up was an already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up) and it's now offered at an even lower price that you won't want to miss out on.

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Amazon Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $23, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem. $46 $27 Shop Now

We know swimsuit cover-ups are not one-style-fits-all. We also know it's nice to have multiple options for cover-ups depending on the occasion. So we've rounded up even more fashionable cover-ups that will wow this summer. Below, check out the best swimwear cover-ups from Amazon that you'll want in your beach bag.

Looking for more clothes and accessories to snag for your upcoming warm-weather vacation? Shop all celebrity-approved sunglasses, luggage deals, sandals and white sneakers.

BMJL Womens Swimsuit Coverup Amazon BMJL Womens Swimsuit Coverup You wouldn't even realize this was a swimsuit cover-up at first glance. Offered in a stunning chartreuse, you can feel confident running errands before hitting the pool when wearing this dress. $22 Shop Now

