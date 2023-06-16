The Best Swimsuits on Amazon for Summer Getaways: Shop Bikinis, One-Pieces, and More
With summer nearly in full swing, and the 4th of July right around the corner, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways.
Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible summer vacation essentials, including swimsuits. You can even grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $20. We picked out our favorites to check out below.
As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for your next summer getaway, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. You won't be disappointed, because, from affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you.
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon:
Supportive underwire cups and flattering high-cut bottoms will have you feeling sexy and secure this season — also available in green.
With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.
"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.
You can surf, workout and swim in this medium coverage bikini, featuring a flattering pair of high-rise bottoms and adjustable-strapped swim top.
When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.
A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your summer vacation trip and beyond.
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright one piece bathing suit?
If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating.
This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns.
This two-piece set has it all! The top gives a nice lift and the bottoms are high-waisted and ruched. On top of that, it comes in a wide range of colors and designs from colorful rainbow to a snake print to this black leopard set.
You get double the fun with this reversible bathing suit from the Cupshe swimwear collection. The vibrant prints include florals, solids and stripes.
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
Your 4th of July destination is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.
The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.
Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard shirt has a UPF of 50+.
Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit.
If you've been wanting to try the off-the-shoulder one piece swimsuit style, this bathing suit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 12,000 reviews. It works well for someone with a larger bust without using underwire cups.
Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it—it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place.
If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits.
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great summer beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one makes it perfect tummy control swimwear. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves.
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon to Shop for This Summer: Dresses, Bottoms, & More
The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer
Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Anti-Aging Sunscreen Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer
What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Summer 2023
15 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long
Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for 4th of July Travel
17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip
Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel
Mindy Kaling Launches Her First Swimwear Collection with Andie Swim
The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer