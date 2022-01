The ongoing pandemic complicates all our 2022 gym plans. Even if you're avoiding your local gym, that doesn't mean you can't get in a great workout right at home.

Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You get to take as many breaks between reps as you want, and nobody cares if your sports bra and leggings don't match (except for maybe your cat, but he's always judgy). You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on at home. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill, an elliptical or an exercise bike.

Of course, every treadmill, elliptical and exercise bike has its pros and cons. Don't worry: We've done all the heavy lifting in the research department. Whether you need an elliptical you can use with your knee pain, or you need a treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, ET has you covered. The most important part -- we've found the best deals on these exercise machines as we know they can get pricey.

Right now, Echelon is having a promo you don't want to miss: for every connected Echelon treadmill and exercise bike purchased with the yearly membership, you get a free Apple iPad tablet (yes, for free!).

Below, find all the best treadmill, elliptical and exercise bike deals worth checking out for your workouts.

Treadmill Deals

Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill Echelon Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill Perfect for small spaces, the Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill has an auto-fold feature for easy storage. It also has integrated handlebar sensors for heart rate monitoring, console screen with eight programmed workouts, impact-absorbing rubber running deck, scenic workouts and live and on-demand classes. Get the Stride and a yearly membership to score a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. $1,300 + FREE IPAD Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 Bowflex's T22 includes a 1-Year JRNY membership that creates custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen. You can also watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video on the 22" console while you work out. $3,599 $2,699 Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 7 Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 7 A gym-quality treadmill that delivers personalized coaching and media streaming with the included one-year JRNY membership ($149 value). The bluetooth speakers surround you with sound while you collect mile after mile. $2,400 $1,499 Buy Now

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Amazon Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill This Superfit treadmill with an under-the-desk design has 2 modes to meet your different sports needs. When the riser is folded, it can be used as a jogging machine, so you can do other things while walking. When the handrail is raised, you can run to reach your fitness goal. $500 $400 Buy Now

ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill Best Buy ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill Technology meets comfort on the Carbon T7 treadmill by ProForm. Experience immersive training with elite personal trainers with the included 30-day iFIT membership and smart HD touchscreen. $1,000 $650 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill This light-weight treadmill model comes with wheels and the ability to fold. If you have a small apartment, or just don't want your exercise equipment taking up space all the time, we think this Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill is perfect for you. You just fold the handrails down, then you can wheel the treadmill under your bed and out of sight. $700 $600 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill If you're looking for another foldable Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill with even more features, then this SF-T7515 model could be the treadmill for you. This smart treadmill comes with an auto include feature, which increases the amount of calories you burn. The digital monitor also lets you keep track of your progress. Plus, the handrails have programmable quick buttons. $529 $500 Buy Now

Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $1,000 + FREE IPAD Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical If you live in a small apartment or you're just tight on space, this is the ideal elliptical for you. At just 28" long, 17" wide, and 57" tall, this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical model is really compact. This elliptical model comes with 8 resistance levels and a digital pulse monitor. Although it's small, this machine is sturdy thanks to its built-in stabilizer, which keeps it from tipping over mid-workout. Did we mention that this machine is also budget-friendly? $179 $144 Buy Now

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Amazon Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical This Schwinn elliptical is great for low-impact exercises. If you have bad knees or knee pain, this machine won't stress your joints. This elliptical also has 16 resistance levels and 20 different training programs, which will keep your workout routine fresh and interesting. $799 $549 Buy Now

