The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy to Shop Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Samsung TV Super Bowl Deals
Samsung

The 2023 Super Bowl is officially a month away and online retailers are slashing prices for huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. If you are looking for a new TV for your Super Bowl party, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. But – if you're ready for even better news – Amazon isn't the only company getting in on the action, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worthy of your attention.   

Upgrade your at-home viewing experience with top TVs on sale right now across the web. No matter if you're checking out the Golden Globes-nominated movies or streaming Wakanda Forever, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly. 

Ahead, find all of the best TV deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and Best Buy to watch Super Bowl LVII with or without cable

The Best TV Deals at Amazon

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Super Bowl. From Fire TVs to LG, Insignia and Toshiba, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available. 

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Experience hands-free TV with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.

$560$470
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$470$320
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor. 

$2,297$2,224
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Amazon
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

$1,000$898

The Best Samsung TV Deals 

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs to shop for every budget.

Samsung 65" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$3,300$2,500
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$4,000
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.

$2,300$1,800
85" Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)
Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)

This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for anyone, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. They'll be grateful for the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display.

$2,800$2,000
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$2,800$2,000
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$800

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$900$700
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.

$470$320
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Binge-watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.

$450$280
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$2,300$2,000
LG 55" Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
65" LG OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 55" Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Capture every detail when gaming on this TV as this LG OLED Smart webOS TV features a lightening-fast refresh rate, advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and more.

 

 

 

$1,300$1,100

The Best Walmart TV Deals

Samsung 75" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV
SAMSUNG 75" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 75" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $200 on Samsung's newest version of their 75 inch QLED Smart TV.

$1,400$1,198
VIZIO 75" Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
VIZIO 75" Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 75" Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

Immerse yourself in the game when you're watching the Super Bowl on this award-winning all-new VIZIO M-Series Smart TV.

$998$798
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$298
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
Walmart
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$148$118
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies and sports very easy.

$338$298

