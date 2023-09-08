Now that the 2023 NFL season has officially kicked off, it's time to make watching your favorite team even better with a brand new TV. Whether you're finally setting up your home theater with a bigger TV or just want a bright display for binge-watching new shows and movies, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Right now, there are a ton of TV deals at Amazon that strike that perfect balance of price and picture quality to help you upgrade your living room for less.

Shop TV Deals on Amazon

From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, Amazon is offering deep discounts on TVs from top brands. You can save up to $1,000 on screens from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day.

But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all — every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and so much more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered for whatever viewing experience you're into.

Read on to check out our picks for the best TV deals at Amazon happening right now — before they're gone!

Best Samsung TV Deals on Amazon

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV Amazon Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. $1,198 $788 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,598 Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 50" Samsung The Frame TV By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. $1,298 $1,028 Shop Now

Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV Amazon Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors. $1,198 $1,035 Shop Now

Best LG TV Deals on Amazon

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV Amazon LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels. $1,500 $1,187 Shop Now

LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV Amazon LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.

$1,900 $1,397 Shop Now

LG 65” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon LG 65” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV This TV's a5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture detail and adjusts to your room's lighting, while delivering a wide spectrum of bright colors and some of the deepest darks on the market. $700 $630 Shop Now

LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV Amazon LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience. $997 $837 Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals on Amazon

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV Amazon Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV This crisp display uses XR OLED Contrast Pro tech for a warm and detailed picture with bright hues and impressive color. Plus, for gamers, this TV is a dream come true with low input lag and PlayStation 5 optimization options. $1,800 $1,377 Shop Now

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K 4K OLED TV Amazon Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K 4K OLED TV This display's QD-OLED panel and Cognitive Processor XR join forces to deliver bright, saturated colors with immersive depth and lifelike brightness. It also includes Google Assistant support exclusive 4K UHD movies with the Bravia Core app. $2,800 $2,498 Shop Now

Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV Amazon Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords. $1,300 $1,148 Shop Now

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV Amazon Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos. $900 $798 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals to Shop Now

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV Amazon 50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV. $450 $300 Shop Now

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV Amazon 55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas. $600 $430 Shop Now

40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Amazon 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions. $250 $190 Shop Now

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV Amazon Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV This TV offers vibrant, lifelike visuals with 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) tech to make every movie and show burst with brilliant colors. It also belts out immersive sound with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive tech. $800 $600 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: