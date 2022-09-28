Shopping

The Best TV Deals You Can Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

By Lily Rose‍
With fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Black Friday to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience, but amazing TV deals are already in full swing, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals

No matter the show or movie, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly. 

Ahead, find all of the best TV deals you can shop right now. For even more TV sales, check out the best TV deals on Samsung's Frame TV and 8K TVs

The Best TV Deals at Amazon

58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.

$480$330
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.

$560$510
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.

$2,500$1,747
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$300
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV

LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. 

$1,300$898

The Best Samsung TV Deals 

65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$4,000
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$900

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,200$1,000
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Binge-watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.

$450$300
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$3,000$2,000
Toshiba 55" M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Toshiba 55" M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa

Shop this 55" Toshiba smart 4K TV for $70 off its original price. It can connect with Amazon Alexa devices for hands-free streaming.

$470$400

The Best TV Deals at Walmart

TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV
TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$315$258
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$298
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

$2,500$1,298

