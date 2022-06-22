Shopping

The Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

By ETOnline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
vitamix sale
Vitamix

Whether you're just beginning to dabble in home cooking or are a seasoned chef, having the right gear can make all the difference in your kitchen. When it comes to blender brands with a consistently powerful blend, you aren't going to find one much better than Vitamix. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your underperforming kitchen appliances, great news: Amazon is offering incredible Vitamix deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, so you don't have to wait until July to save on a cult-favorite blender. 

Vitamix blenders are not only powerful, but also intuitive — designed to help you whip up smoothies, soup, and dips in a matter of minutes. The blenders can even heat up food using friction heat from the super fast blades that will boil cold water or turn soup ingredients steamy hot. There are budget-friendly options within the Vitamix range, including the 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment, which is nearly 20% off at Amazon right now.

Shop the best Vitamix deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day below. 

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. 

$350$330
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The A2300 from the Ascent collection has Variable Speed Control and Pulse, so you can manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$550$500
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment
Vitamix
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment

Compatible with Ascent and Venturist motor bases, the food processor attachment eliminates storing another stand-alone appliance. 

$200$159
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
A2500
Vitamix
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending. 

$550$500
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender

This variable speed Vitamix 5200 Blender is ideal for blending medium and large batches. With 4.7 stars out of 5, this blender is the perfect addition to your kitchen. 

$450$417
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container

The Vitamix Dry Grains Container pairs with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist motor bases. The container is perfect for blending coffee beans, grinding grains, and mixing batter. 

$155$145
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container

The Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container is easy to clean and made with long-lasting blades to deliver better blends. 

$170$151
Vitamix Ascent Series Blending Bowls
Vitamix Ascent Series Blending Bowls
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series Blending Bowls

These blending bowls can be paired with a blade base to chop ingredients for your meals this summer. 

$40$38

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.  

But be sure to check out the best early deals you can shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. 

Learn more about Amazon Prime

