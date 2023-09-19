Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Deals Ahead of the Holiday Kickoff Sale Huge Savings on Apple, Dyson, LG, Olaplex and More

Walmart Deals
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:00 PM PDT, September 19, 2023

Shop Walmart for fall savings on home upgrades ahead of the new season.

Walmart announced it's rival sale to Amazon's October Prime Day 2023, the Walmart Deals - Holiday Kickoff sale event. Beginning Monday, October 9-12, shoppers can score major deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.

Ahead of the Walmart Holiday Kickoff Sale, Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now without having to wait for the Black Friday deals.

Whether you're searching for deals on outdoor furniture or backyard essentials to enjoy the cooler days of fall or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.

Shop Walmart Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Save over $100 on this 65 inch V-series TV with 4K picture quality, built in Chromecast, Dolby Vision HDR and more.

$528 $398

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429 $359

Shop Now

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $279

Shop Now

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448 $358

Shop Now

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

$1,200 $979

Shop Now

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
Walmart

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

$350 $180

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.

$61 $19

Shop Now

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid
Walmart

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid

With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
Walmart

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

$186 $120

Shop Now

Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote

Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote
Walmart

Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote

A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.

$100 $67

Shop Now

KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set

KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set
Walmart

KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set

With summer underway and a sale this good, now is the time to buy a new playset for the kids to enjoy the rest of their summer break.

$349 $299

Shop Now

Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
Walmart

Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

$369 $265

Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$110 $90

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Keurig K-Mini Plus
Wayfair

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$115 $99

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Walmart

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Prepare dinner even easier with this vegetable chopper.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

$240 $70

Shop Now

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

AICOOK Juicer Extractor
Walmart

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.

$90 $40

Shop Now

Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
Walmart

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

$110 $73

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

$420 $250

Shop Now

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Make all of your summer cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.

$179 $159

Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$123 $89

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $349

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+

iRobot Roomba i1+
Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+

This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

$469 $288

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$359 $298

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

$209 $178

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. 

$55 $36

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $45

Shop Now

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
Walmart

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

$79 $42

Shop Now

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
Walmart

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.

$170 $98

Shop Now

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
Walmart

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer

Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.

$44 $27

Shop Now

