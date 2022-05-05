Shopping

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs this week.

If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial

Get Walmart+

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Sophia & William 7 Pieces Outdoor Patio Rattan Sectional Sofa Set
Sophia & William 7 Pieces Outdoor Patio Rattan Sectional Sofa Set
Walmart
Sophia & William 7 Pieces Outdoor Patio Rattan Sectional Sofa Set

This wicker rattan set comes with a tea table and washable couch cushions.

$1,221$700
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill
Walmart
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill

Get ready for summer BBQ's with this 5-burner grill.

$297$247
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Walmart
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$800$315
LG 55" Class 4K Smart LED TV
LG 55" Class 4K Smart LED TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K Smart LED TV

A smart TV with TruMotion and real 4K clarity, which is great for watching sport games.

$468$398
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set
Walmart
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set

Make this the best summer ever for your little ones with this outdoor swing set that also comes with a slide, chalk wall, canopy and rock wall!

$399$269
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$126
Meihuida Monokini Bikini Push-up Swimsuit
Meihuida Monokini Bikini Push-up Swimsuit
Walmart
Meihuida Monokini Bikini Push-up Swimsuit

This monokini is less than $20.

$17
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Drown out any extra noise and tune into your favorite playlist with these forest green-colored Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones.

$350$180
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 2 Piece All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Canopy Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Wicker Canopy Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 2 Piece All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Canopy Chair

Get this adorable canopy chair for shady poolside lounging while supplies last!

$430$374
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Take your spring cleaning a step further with a self-emptying robot vacuum that provides a hassle-free and smart home cleaning experience.

$300$178
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for spring.

$32$19
Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Bistro Set
Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Bistro Set
Walmart
Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Bistro Set

This patio set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily. 

$866$660
The Pioneer Woman Knockdown Tile and Iron Round Vintage Plant Stand
The Pioneer Woman Knockdown Tile and Iron Round Vintage Plant Stand
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Knockdown Tile and Iron Round Vintage Plant Stand

This adorable table adds charm to any outdoor space. 

$25
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop

This laptop is a steal at over $200 off. 

$699$420
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$214$175
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$900$470
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum

Make all of your spring cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.

$199$99
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set

This cookware set features everything from a sauté pan and a griddle to a variety of sauce pans and a Dutch oven and great kitchen essentials to make every meal memorable. 

$50$45
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge

This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.

$40$25
Samsung 170W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart
Samsung 170W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

This SAMSUNG soundbar works to enhance the audio quality of any at-home stereo system.

$149$99
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Walmart
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror

One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.

$589$398

 

