The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Summer 2022
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs this week.
If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
This wicker rattan set comes with a tea table and washable couch cushions.
Get ready for summer BBQ's with this 5-burner grill.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
A smart TV with TruMotion and real 4K clarity, which is great for watching sport games.
Make this the best summer ever for your little ones with this outdoor swing set that also comes with a slide, chalk wall, canopy and rock wall!
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
This monokini is less than $20.
Drown out any extra noise and tune into your favorite playlist with these forest green-colored Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones.
Get this adorable canopy chair for shady poolside lounging while supplies last!
Take your spring cleaning a step further with a self-emptying robot vacuum that provides a hassle-free and smart home cleaning experience.
This monokini is priced just right for spring.
This patio set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily.
This adorable table adds charm to any outdoor space.
This laptop is a steal at over $200 off.
AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
Make all of your spring cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
This cookware set features everything from a sauté pan and a griddle to a variety of sauce pans and a Dutch oven and great kitchen essentials to make every meal memorable.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
This SAMSUNG soundbar works to enhance the audio quality of any at-home stereo system.
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.
