The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Summer 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs this week.

If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.

Get Walmart+

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror Walmart Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room. $589 $398 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Watch Deals: Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7

The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop Right Now

The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Get the 2022 Frame TV For Its Lowest Price Yet

Best Buy Is Offering 3 Free Months of Apple TV+ Right Now

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Starting at Just $179

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Amazon Deals On Instant Pot