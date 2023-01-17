Shopping

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Tech, Furniture, Robot Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Whether you're scrambling for warm coats for winter or shopping early for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on fashion staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to 2023, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or noise-cancelling headphones. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or fitness equipment to upgrade your home this year, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now. 

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
Walmart
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker

Bring the party wherever you go with the built in LED lights on this waterproof speaker. Press play to unleash a huge wave of sound up to 98dB. 

$140$69
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop

This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. 

$179$129
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

$798$678

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$27
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Walmart
Marc Jacobs Daisy

A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

$106$73
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
Walmart
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

$37$21

Walmart's Best Vacuum Deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

$199$97
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

$250$96
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$139

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Drew Barrymore's in a limited edition merlot color is on sale. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. 

    $129$99
    PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro
    PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro
    Walmart
    PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro

    Cook two foods two ways that finish at the same time or one extra-large meal in the 9-qt total capacity basket. A full menu of 8 one-touch cooking presets customizes the ideal temperature and air flow speed for the most efficient baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, and even air-boiling eggs. 

      $149$69
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Walmart
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

      We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

      $169$149

      The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart

      Kellum Media Fireplace Console
      Kellum Media Fireplace Console
      Walmart
      Kellum Media Fireplace Console

      There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel. 

        $299$219
        Seventh TV Stand
        Seventh TV Stand
        Walmart
        Seventh TV Stand

        This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

        $300$176
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
        Walmart
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

        You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.

        $588$329

