Whether you're scrambling for warm coats for winter or shopping early for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on fashion staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to 2023, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or noise-cancelling headphones. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or fitness equipment to upgrade your home this year, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now.

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. $179 $129 Shop Now

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $73 Shop Now

Walmart's Best Vacuum Deals

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $139 Shop Now

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro Walmart PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro Cook two foods two ways that finish at the same time or one extra-large meal in the 9-qt total capacity basket. A full menu of 8 one-touch cooking presets customizes the ideal temperature and air flow speed for the most efficient baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, and even air-boiling eggs. $149 $69 Shop Now

The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart

Kellum Media Fireplace Console Walmart Kellum Media Fireplace Console There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel. $299 $219 Shop Now

Seventh TV Stand Walmart Seventh TV Stand This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV. $300 $176 Shop Now

