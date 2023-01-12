The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: AirPods Pro, Robot Vacuums, Cookware and More
Whether you're scrambling for warm coats for winter or shopping early for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on fashion staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. Over the long weekend, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.
This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like Apple AirPods Pro. headphones. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or fitness equipment for a healthy year, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now.
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart
Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.
Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.
Bring the party wherever you go with the built in LED lights on this waterproof speaker. Press play to unleash a huge wave of sound up to 98dB.
This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
Walmart's Best Vacuum Deals
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Drew Barrymore's in a limited edition merlot color is on sale. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need.
Cook two foods two ways that finish at the same time or one extra-large meal in the 9-qt total capacity basket. A full menu of 8 one-touch cooking presets customizes the ideal temperature and air flow speed for the most efficient baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, and even air-boiling eggs.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.
You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.
Use this 63-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guests nice and toasty on a crisp evening.
