The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save on Apple Watches, Beauty, LG TVs, Outdoor Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Walmart Deals in March 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials this spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to Samsung TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop this weekend.

The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Keurig coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. 

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last. 

$240$190
LG 42" Class 4K OLED Smart TV
LG 42" Class 4K OLED Smart TV
Walmart
LG 42" Class 4K OLED Smart TV

The LG OLED C2 is better than ever with its impressive brighter colors and a new, more advanced processor. Grab the popcorn for lights, camera, and action.

$1,597$849
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$399$329
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $380$59
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    Walmart
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage

    A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.

    $69$41
    Bestway Steel Pro MAX Above Ground Swimming Pool Set
    Bestway Steel Pro MAX Above Ground Swimming Pool Set
    Walmart
    Bestway Steel Pro MAX Above Ground Swimming Pool Set

    Score a huge savings ahead of the warmer spring and summer days on an above ground pool for your backyard.

    $450$360
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    Walmart
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

    Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.

    $60$40
    ionVac SmartClean V4 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    Walmart
    ionVac SmartClean V4 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. 

    $299$98

    The Best Walmart Tech Deals

    Apple iPad (9th Generation)
    Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
    Walmart
    Apple iPad (9th Generation)

    The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

    $479$399
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Walmart
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

    Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. 

    $279$199
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
    Walmart
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

    Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

    $350$169
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Walmart
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

    Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

      $1,200$979
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      Walmart
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

      See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

      $448$358

      The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Walmart
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

      Relax and enjoy the spring breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

      $323$190
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
      Walmart
      Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

      This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

      $563$329
      Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand
      Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand
      Walmart
      Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand

      This modern farmhouse-style TV stand fits up to a 65-inch TV. Find this 24" x 58" x 16" TV stand with barn doors in five colors. 

      $339$154
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Walmart
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

      Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

      $369$265
      Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
      Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
      Walmart
      Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit

      Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table. 

      $380$270

      The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

      Carote Pots and Pans Set
      CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
      Amazon
      Carote Pots and Pans Set

      Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

      $150$85
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
      Walmart
      Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

      Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

      $89$69
      Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
      Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
      Walmart
      Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

      Give your morning routine a boost (and some well-deserved caffeine) with this Keurig coffee maker. 

      $130$112
      GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
      GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
      Walmart
      GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

      This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).

      $579$428

      The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum

      Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. 

      $400$230
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $199$97
      Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
      Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
      Walmart
      Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

      The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris. 

      $249$158
      Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
      Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
      Walmart
      Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

      The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

      $399$298

      The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
      Walmart
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

      Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

      $22$18
      Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
      Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
      Walmart
      Renpho Eye Massager with Heat

      After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can refresh your eyes anywhere.

      $130$70
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $75$59
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Walmart
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

      This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

      $37$21

