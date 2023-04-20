Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials this spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop this weekend.

Shop All Walmart Deals

The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now.

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $479 $399 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Walmart GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time). $579 $428 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $75 $65 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get $70 Off This Xbox Series S Bundle to Gear Up and Start Gaming

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is On Sale for $39 Ahead of Mother's Day

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

Drew Barrymore & Hailey Bieber's Favorite Facial Sunscreen Is 75% Off

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023

Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Launches New Products

22 Best Earth Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now