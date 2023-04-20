The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save on Apple Watches, LG TVs, Beauty, Outdoor Furniture and More
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials this spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop this weekend.
The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now.
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
The Costway Canopy Swing is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time enjoying the fresh air together.
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down.
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.
The Zinus comfort memory foam is combined with a coil pocket spring system, which prevents excess aches and pains in the morning. Combined with its 10-year limited warranty, you can rest worry-free at night.
Your search for outdoor bistro sets is over. This Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set adds to your outdoor decor and is perfect for entertaining or sipping your morning coffee outside.
Take this affordable, lightweight chair with a built-in cup holder to your next camping trip.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
The LG OLED C2 is better than ever with its impressive brighter colors and a new, more advanced processor. Grab the popcorn for lights, camera, and action.
Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last.
A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing grapefruit-flavored overnight mask.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
