The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save on Tech, Beauty, Outdoor Furniture, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Walmart Deals in March 2023
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials this spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop this weekend.

The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. 

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
Walmart
GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner

Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

$209$179
Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe
Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe
Walmart
Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe

Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down. 

$129$98
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.

$170$70
Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Walmart
Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Your search for outdoor bistro sets is over. This Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set adds to your outdoor decor and is perfect for entertaining or sipping your morning coffee outside. 

$136$98
Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair
Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair
Walmart
Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair

Take this affordable, lightweight chair with a built-in cup holder to your next camping trip.

$22$8

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$399$329
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.

$60$46
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart
Apple iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$479$399
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. 

$279$149
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$169
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,200$929

    The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing
    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing
    Walmart
    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing

    The Costway Canopy Swing is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time enjoying the fresh air together.

    $130$110
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

    $563$328
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
    Walmart
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit

    Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table. 

    $380$270
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    Walmart
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage

    A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.

    $69$41

    The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

    Carote Pots and Pans Set
    CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
    Amazon
    Carote Pots and Pans Set

    Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

    $150$90
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
    Walmart
    Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

    We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for a kitchen refresh.

    $169$129
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
    Walmart
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

    This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).

    $579$428

    The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

    Shark IQ Robot® Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
    Shark IQ Robot® Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
    Walmart
    Shark IQ Robot® Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

    Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.

    $600$398
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Walmart
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

    The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris. 

    $249$158
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
    Walmart
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

    $399$298

    The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 1 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 1 Oz

    Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

      $180$95
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Grapefruit Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Walmart
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

      Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing grapefruit-flavored overnight mask.

      $22$18
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $65$52

