The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple Watches, Outdoor Grills, TVs and More
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible Father's Day deals at Walmart this week.
You can score major summer savings on everything from an Apple Watch and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums. With limited time left on these amazing discounts, we want to make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, so we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop right now.
The Father's Day deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this summer, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals to Shop Today
Prepare your backyard or patio for summer entertaining with a huge deal on this outdoor furniture set.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Bluetooth wireless listening freedom offered in red, pink or black.
Be prepared this summer (especially on vacation) when you get a bit too much sun, help your face cool down and soothe it with the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer which is easy for you to read temperature. Wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it and easy reach.
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.
Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
The perfect gift for the mom who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down.
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Achieve an at-home blowout easily with Dyson's top-rated Supersonic Hair Dryer.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
