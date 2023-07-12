The Best Walmart Plus Week Beauty Deals: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care and More
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals during Walmart Plus Week — another big July savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week began on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and will go through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart members, exclusive deals started earlier on Monday, July 10.
Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership during the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands.
The Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department that Walmart shoppers will love. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen and Olaplex haircare, you don't want to miss these savings.
Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Sunday Riley, Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the Walmart+ Week Beauty deals, below.
Best Skincare Deals from Walmart Plus Week
Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.
Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.
These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.
Experience the benefits of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Face Serum, a vitamin C-infused serum that effectively tackles various skin care concerns including uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, acne scars, and lackluster complexion.
Revitalize and rejuvenate your skin cells using a blend of 24K gold, plumping collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin c serum, anti aging seaweed polysaccharides, brightening liquorice extract, moisturising oat peptide and calming rose essential oil. Find this must-have in the beauty section of the Walmart app.
Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart Plus Week
The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.
This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.
Zero skill is required to curl your hair with this curling iron that is on sale for almost $100. With a simple button press, place your hair in the device for a few seconds, and witness the unveiling of stunning curls.
Curl and blow dry your hair at the same time with this special offer styling brush from Conair, which includes a 1.5 Inch curl brush and a 1-inch aluminum bristle brush.
Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.
Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Mielle to your hair routine.
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
Best Makeup Deals from Walmart Plus Week
Achieve longer and fuller lashes within a matter of months using this revitalizing serum, designed to enhance both thickness and length.
Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.
This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.
When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.
At the top of the beauty section in the Walmart app, this cream contour stick and highlighter duo can be applied for an easy lift and glow.
Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.
Grab this makeup bag must-have while it's on sale.
Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart Plus Week
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.
Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.
With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3oz perfume reflects the beauty of New York.
A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base.
This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.
To learn more about Walmart Plus, check out what's featured in the Walmart Plus Member Subscription: free Paramount+ streaming service, free delivery from your local Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, and more.
And, for more Black Friday-level savings, check out our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping today.
ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.
RELATED CONTENT
The 40 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Before They're Gone: Laneige, Tatcha, Olaplex and More
Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart
Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunscreens Are on Rare Sale
The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now
Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals
Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know
Get More Than 75% Off La Mer's Famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Now
Shop Samsung's Black Friday-Level TV Deals — Now Up to $4,000 Off
Save On Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves for Prime Day
Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Prime Membership, Prime Music, Prime Gaming
The Best Last-Minute Prime Day Deals on Celeb-Loved Beauty Products
Treat Yourself to the Best Amazon Prime Day Candle Deals of 2023