Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals during Walmart Plus Week — another big July savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week began on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and will go through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart members, exclusive deals started earlier on Monday, July 10.

Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership during the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands.

The Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department that Walmart shoppers will love. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen and Olaplex haircare, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Sunday Riley, Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the Walmart+ Week Beauty deals, below.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm Walmart Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals. $39 $30 Shop Now

Vanelc 24K Gold Eye Mask Walmart Vanelc 24K Gold Eye Mask Revitalize and rejuvenate your skin cells using a blend of 24K gold, plumping collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin c serum, anti aging seaweed polysaccharides, brightening liquorice extract, moisturising oat peptide and calming rose essential oil. Find this must-have in the beauty section of the Walmart app. $17 $9 Shop Now

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Febfoxs Curling Iron Walmart Febfoxs Curling Iron Zero skill is required to curl your hair with this curling iron that is on sale for almost $100. With a simple button press, place your hair in the device for a few seconds, and witness the unveiling of stunning curls. $120 $29 Shop Now

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Walmart Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves. $19 $10 Shop Now

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart Plus Week

To learn more about Walmart Plus, check out what's featured in the Walmart Plus Member Subscription: free Paramount+ streaming service, free delivery from your local Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, and more.

And, for more Black Friday-level savings, check out our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping today.

