The Best Walmart Plus Week Beauty Deals: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals during Walmart Plus Week — another big July savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week began on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and will go through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart members, exclusive deals started earlier on Monday, July 10.

Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership during the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands. 

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department that Walmart shoppers will love. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen and Olaplex haircare, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Sunday Riley, Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the Walmart+ Week Beauty deals, below.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Grapefruit Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.

$22$18
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walmart
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46

Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

$41$25
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Walmart
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.

$65$49
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55$32
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
Walmart
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$235$159
Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
Walmart
Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.

$39$30
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum
Walmart
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

Experience the benefits of the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Face Serum, a vitamin C-infused serum that effectively tackles various skin care concerns including uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, acne scars, and lackluster complexion.

$36$29
Vanelc 24K Gold Eye Mask
Vanelc 24K Gold Eye Mask
Walmart
Vanelc 24K Gold Eye Mask

Revitalize and rejuvenate your skin cells using a blend of 24K gold, plumping collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin c serum, anti aging seaweed polysaccharides, brightening liquorice extract, moisturising oat peptide and calming rose essential oil. Find this must-have in the beauty section of the Walmart app.

$17$9

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
Walmart
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.

$60$40
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Walmart
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.

$49$39
Febfoxs Curling Iron
Febfoxs Curling Iron
Walmart
Febfoxs Curling Iron

Zero skill is required to curl your hair with this curling iron that is on sale for almost $100. With a simple button press, place your hair in the device for a few seconds, and witness the unveiling of stunning curls.

$120$29
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo
Walmart
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo

Curl and blow dry your hair at the same time with this special offer styling brush from Conair, which includes a 1.5 Inch curl brush and a 1-inch aluminum bristle brush.

$35$23
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Walmart
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.

$172$149
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
Walmart
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil

Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Mielle to your hair routine.

$13$8
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
Walmart
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.

$37$26
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

$140$100

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula
Walmart
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula

Achieve longer and fuller lashes within a matter of months using this revitalizing serum, designed to enhance both thickness and length.

$68$49
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.

$16$13
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Walmart
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation

This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.

$25$21
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.

$19$10
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
Walmart
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen

At the top of the beauty section in the Walmart app, this cream contour stick and highlighter duo can be applied for an easy lift and glow.

$21$11
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain

Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.

$13$10
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Walmart
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

Grab this makeup bag must-have while it's on sale.

$15$13

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart Plus Week

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Walmart
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.

$88$34
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Walmart
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.

$57$44
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.

$45$26
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart
Coach New York Eau de Parfum

With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3oz perfume reflects the beauty of New York.

$95$43
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.3 Oz
Walmart
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base. 

$98$41
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Walmart
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume

This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.

$98$38

