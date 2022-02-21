Shopping

The Best Walmart Presidents' Day Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on TVs, Air Fryers, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week
Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.

Whether you're in the market for some spring cleaning essentials, looking to freshen up your home with a new furniture set, are finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs -- especially this week.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals, and peruse through the top Amazon deals to shop right now.

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer -- a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's Walmart collection. 
$99$69
TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
With its High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, this TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV works to provide a clearer, more enhanced picture quality.
$358$319
Luna Velvet Side Chair
Luna velvet Side Chair
Walmart
Luna Velvet Side Chair
Whether you want to dress up a corner of your home with a new accent chair or simply refresh your home office space with a more stylish one to put desk-ride, this Luna Velvet Side Chair is such a great find.
$157$110
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum
Make all of your spring cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum that helps with portable cleaning.
$199$99
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
This cookware set features everything from a saute pan and a griddle, to a variety of sauce pans and a Dutch oven, among so many other great kitchen essentials.
$50$40
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Get your head in the game with a Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller -- one of the newer series models that, according to the retailer, features over 30 new ways to "play like a pro."
$180$140
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
Walmart
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
This stylish Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace can help to warm up any space in your home this winter with its 5,200 BTU heater.
$159$79
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Drown out any extra noise and tune into your favorite playlist with these forest green-colored Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones.
$350$190
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
$1,260$430
Taylor 440 lb. Digital Glass Scale
Taylor 440 lb Digital Glass Scale
Walmart
Taylor 440 lb. Digital Glass Scale
Seamlessly weigh anything in your bathroom or home with this digital glass scale -- now marked down at Walmart.
$27$20
BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Walmart
BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner works to scrub and lift away messes on any surface.
$124$89
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watches are one of the most coveted items on the market right now -- and this Series 3 model is now on sale for only $169 at Walmart.
$279$169
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
This SAMSUNG soundbar works to enhance the audio quality of any at-home stereo system.
$149$79
Mid Century Modern Sectional Fabric Sofa
Mid Century Modern Sectional Fabric Sofa
Walmart
Mid Century Modern Sectional Fabric Sofa
Furniture shopping doesn't have to be a chore. And this chic Mid Century Modern Sectional Fabric Sofa gives you all the style and charm of a classic sofa, without the hefty price tag.
$1,140$570
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Walmart
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.
$589$398
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionvac SmartClean V4 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Take your spring cleaning a step further with a self-emptying robot vacuum that provides a hassle-free and smart home cleaning experience.
$400$199
Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack
Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack
Walmart
Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack
Elevate your home working experience with this Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack.
$259
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
This pink, retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic.
$40$32

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend. 

