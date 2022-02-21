If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.

Whether you're in the market for some spring cleaning essentials, looking to freshen up your home with a new furniture set, are finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs -- especially this week.

If you want free shipping every single time you shop at Walmart, you'll want to check out Walmart Plus. For $12.95 per month, the Walmart+ program lets members save time and money with free delivery from your local store, free shipping with no minimum, member prices on fuel and early access to Walmart's sale events. You can sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals, and peruse through the top Amazon deals to shop right now.

Luna Velvet Side Chair - Whether you want to dress up a corner of your home with a new accent chair or simply refresh your home office space with a more stylish one to put desk-ride, this Luna Velvet Side Chair is such a great find.

Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror - One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

