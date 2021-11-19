The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season

Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift, even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year.

Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a fun gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a Secret Santa party game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something on sale among all the epic holiday deals and steals.

We rounded up a bunch of items at great prices under $10, under $20, under $50 and under $100 to help you start holiday shopping early. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

$10 & Under White Elephant Gifts

Here are a few of the cheap white elephant gifts we've pulled together below;

Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Amazon Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic or any other time and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $10 Buy Now

$20 & Under

Many of these fun gift ideas $20 and under are practical gifts as well as being some funny gag gift for your next gift exchange game.

$50 & Under

For the serious white elephant party don't miss what we've pulled together for $50 and under.

Tabletop Cornhole Uncommon Goods Tabletop Cornhole Play this classic game anywhere with a mini tabletop version. $50 Buy Now

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Nordstrom Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item from Nordstrom could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 Buy Now

$100 & Under

If you need to up your game, we've got you covered with a few great suggestions for $100 and under for your next white elephant exchange.

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. $90 AT FIRSTLEAF WINE CLUB Buy Now

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten-free or vegetarian meals, Sunbasket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. And with Fresh & Ready meals (which are $9 per serving), you can order individual meal options to eat for lunch, dinner or any time you want a quick and easy meal. But if you're planning to cook for the night, select at least two weekly dinner meal kit options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sunbasket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $9 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

