Shopping

The Best White Elephant Holiday Gifts

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Christmas Present, Gift
Getty Images

With just a couple of months left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the holidays can feel overwhelming, but don’t stress, there’s still time to get great items for your Secret Santa and White Elephant gift exchange parties, even if they're happening virtually this year.

Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, kids’ clothing, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty itemsstocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more. 

If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up holiday presents for friends, family or co-workers, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, find for our picks of the best White Elephant and Secret Santa gifts. 

Check back with ET Style for discounts from your favorite brands!

Under $10

Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
LC by Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
Kohl's
Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings
LC by Lauren Conrad

These lightweight dangle earrings will add a little glamour to any look. 

REGULARLY $16

Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Walmart
Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, 50” x 70”
Better Homes & Gardens

An oversized plush velvet blanket that comes in a variety of colors.

Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Boohoo.com
Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Bohoo.com
Boyfriend Beanie, 2 Pack
Boohoo.com

Fitted beanies are perfect for chilly weather. 

REGULARLY $15

Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Vingtank
Vingtank Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Walmart
Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game
Vingtank

An electronic handheld Tetris game with nostalgic vibes.

REGULARLY $15

Under $20

Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane
L'Occitane Hand Cream Gift Set
Amazon
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane

The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats.

'But First Coffee' Mug
World Market
World Market But First Coffee Mug
Amazon
'But First Coffee' Mug
World Market

A matte black stoneware mug for the coffee lover in your life. 

Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror

Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 

10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Studio Mercantile
Studio Mercantile 10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Macy's
10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set
Studio Mercantile

This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece. 

REGULARLY $39.99

Under $50 

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN
HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN
Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN

It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme.

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI

New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Macy's
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs

A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. 

 

Firstleaf Wine Club
firstleaf wine
Firstleaf
Firstleaf Wine Club

Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99).

REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES

Under $100  

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora
PANDORA Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Jared
Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora

An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia.

REGULARLY $175

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio

Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. 

Celebration Complete Tea Set
Teabloom
Teabloom Celebration Complete Tea Set
Amazon
Celebration Complete Tea Set
Teabloom

This elegant tea set comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Sun Basket
sun basket
Sun Basket
Sun Basket

Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen.

RELATED CONTENT: 

159 Holiday Gifts You Can Shop at the Amazon Sale

Holiday Gifts for Beauty to Shop at Amazon -- OPI, Tarte & More

Holiday Gifts for Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Holiday Gifts for Home at Amazon -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

The Best Glossier Beauty Sets & More

According to TikTok This Is Everything Your Teen Wants For the Holiday

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holidays

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Beauty, Baby and More

 