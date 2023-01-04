Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 50% off with rare deals during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

We started our new year by leaning into full cozy mode over the past few days. With many cities experiencing freezes, it's impossible to not dream of wrapping yourself in everything shearling and fleece. Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals are a summer favorite, but with the winter in full force, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend.

Add some extra warmth and comfort to the classic Birkenstock sandal for the chillier months. Both the men's and women's styles are discounted at Nordstrom right now. Grab the winter-ready Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals below before they sell out.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm

Save $250 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym

Our Place Sale: Save Up to 31% On The Always Pan and More Kitchenware

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

The Best Hydro Flask Deals to Grab Now

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now